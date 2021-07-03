Independence Day: study feared that Will Smith will ruin the box office for being Afro-descendant – .

There’s a reason why people of color are now trying to give the opportunity to star in all kinds of projects. That is, these opportunities have often been denied them purely because of racist biases. The most recent example confirming that this happens is Will Smith and Independence Day – 60%. This has been revealed by director Roland Emmerich and producer Dean devlin, who recall that the study doubted that an Afro-descendant man could succeed at the box office.

According to IndieWire, during a reunion for the film’s 25th anniversary, the director Roland emmerich and the producer Dean devlin recalled that the 20th Century Fox studio had racist biases against Will Smith at the time of casting for Independence Day – 60%. The filmmakers explained that their pretexts for not wanting him in the lead role were that, according to them, a black man could not function at the international box office. Fortunately, they did not accept this fallacy and fought over the cast:

[Emmerich:] It was very clear that it had to be Will Smith and Jeff Goldblum. That was the combo we envisioned. The study said ‘no, we don’t like Will Smith, it hasn’t been tested, it doesn’t work in international markets. [Devlin:] They told us ‘if they cast a black man, they will kill the international box office.’ Our argument was ‘well, it’s an alien movie, it’ll do well at the international box office.’ It was a great fight and Roland really held on and eventually won.

There you have it. There has been, and still is, resistance to giving leading roles to people of color under the pretext that they do not collect large numbers at the box office. As the case of this Smith-led movie proved, when it made more than $ 800 million at the worldwide box office, that’s a complete bias. The factors that determine the success or failure of a film go far beyond the race of its protagonists.

This also serves to exemplify why it is important that actors of all ethnicities or races are given opportunities. After that film and its commercial success, Smith became an action star who also received the opportunity to lead other box office hits such as Men in Black – 92% and was even considered for such iconic sagas as The Matrix – 87%. It is impossible to know if denying him that first lead would have prevented or simply delayed his promotion, but it is a fact that helped put him in box office performer status. After all, that’s what the executive named when he said he hadn’t “tried” himself as an actor for a project like the one in the movie.

As you can see, it is a vicious cycle to deny non-white actors the opportunity to be protagonists under the prejudice that they will not be able to deliver hits if they are never given one for the very fact of not having “tried” as box office actors. Emmerich recalls that the way in which he convinced the studio was through blackmail, threatening to go elsewhere with his film if they did not give Smith the green light as the lead. Although he admits that probably wouldn’t have been a possibility.

Independence Day – 60%, where the actor plays a talented pilot who helps stop the alien invasion, became the second highest grossing film of all time at the time of its release, only surpassed by Jurassic Park – 93%, and until Titanic – 88% were placed, a couple of years later, in the first position. As for Smith, as of 2016 his films were estimated to have grossed close to $ 7.5 billion globally according to Box Office Mojo. Boy, the study was wrong.

