Flavio Migliaccio died without receiving compensation for the lawsuit that came out victorious against the extinct TVE after the broadcaster erased the tapes of the program ‘As Aventuras do Tio Maneco’, produced in the 1980s. ‘Marcelo Migliaccio (son of the actor) will be presented to Justice in the process as Flavio’s successor and he will be the one who will receive the compensation ‘, explains lawyer Sylvio Guerra to Purepeople. Value has not yet been stipulated

Flavio Migliaccio’s only son, Marcelo Migliaccio will receive compensation for a lawsuit that his father filed and won against the now defunct TV Educativa. The station erased all tapes from the series “As Aventuras de Tio Maneco”, produced in the 1980s and starring the actor found dead at 85 on his farm earlier this week. The lawsuit was opened 20 years ago and the artist was defended by lawyer Sylvio Guerra. “Now, the process is in the hands of a judicial expert appointed by the judge of the 14th Civil Court of the Court of Rio. And he is investigating the amount of the indemnity and will present a report to the judge”, explains Sylvio to the Purepeople.

Flavio’s lawsuit against TV awaits compensation amount

“Marcelo will be presented to Justice in the process as Flavio’s successor and he will be the one to receive the compensation”, he adds. Sylvio Guerra also explains that there is no way that Flavio’s case against TVE will expire. “The merits are already judged in all instances and courts. What is being dealt with now is only to know the amount of the indemnity”, says the lawyer. In “Aventuras do Tio Maneco”, the actor revived the character that gave life in cinema and the production mixed fantasy with educational airs. In the stories divided into episodes told in several chapters, Flavio starred with robots made from scrap metal.

Flavio won posthumous tribute from his son

After the artist’s death, Marcelo Migliaccio released an open letter in which he reported having been surprised by his father’s attitude. The journalist also said that Flavio was already having difficulty seeing and hearing. “I knew that my father was very dear to all of Brazil. What I had no idea was how much I had friends, people who yesterday and today were concerned with speaking words of comfort, optimism and resignation,” he wrote. In his career, the actor gave life to other outstanding characters such as Sheriff, his Moreiras and Chalita, participating in novels, series, specials and serials, as well as films.

Daisy Lucidi died of coronavirus

Another loss in the artistic world this week was that of broadcaster and actress Daisy Lúcidi. She was 90 years old and died of the new coronavirus, a disease that also killed Daniel Azulay, another icon of the 70s / 80s. The artist had been hospitalized since the end of April. That year, Brazil also lost singer and songwriter Moraes Moreira, found dead in his apartment victim of a massive heart attack. The actor Filipe Duarte also died of a heart attack. He was in the cast of the soap opera “Amor de Mãe”.

(By Guilherme Guidorizzi)

See too:

Maiara films Fernando cooking in his underwear and melts: ‘Beautiful thing like that’