Indecent with her daughter! Jenni Rivera’s family in uproar

The silence has been broken! Nancy Saavedra, niece of Doña Rosa, mother of the singer Jenni Rivera has revealed everything that he lived in his childhood with his mother, Pita “N” and the supposedly indecent behavior he had towards her.

The young woman, backed by her younger brother, revealed to Gossip No Like that it was she and not Chiquis Rivera who was affected by her own mother. According to Nancy, Pita would have had indecent behavior towards her when she was still a child and her stepfather was even part of these situations.

Jenni Rivera’s cousin revealed that Pita told her that all this was normal and was something that happened between mothers of daughters, this so that she would not talk about it and not feel bad.

The young woman related that she did not speak, no one in her family knew about this situation, to protect her siblings, to stay together, but she assures that at all times she questioned them about how her mother behaved with them.

Nancy indicated that she forgives her mother, although she knows that she will never ask for forgiveness, this to heal herself, but she is not interested in having contact with Pita, although the family has asked her to get closer.

He indicated that he has received psychological help to overcome this situation and lead a good life with his children, adding that he will proceed formally against his mother.

Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain condemned Pita’s behavior and the Argentine journalist invited her to leave social networks since someone with their behavior should not be in contact with young people and children. They also invited Jenni Rivera’s aunt to reply to what her daughter said.