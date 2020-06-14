Oaxaca de Juárez, Oax. The Institute of Physical Culture and Sport of Oaxaca (Incude Oaxaca), invites you to enjoy the interactive online classes that prominent athletes will teach through a digital platform, to which, to have access, interested people must answer two questions in advance in the call launched through the official Facebook account.

The head of the Incude Oaxaca, Montserrat de los Ángeles Aragón expressed that as part of the promotion of sport and physical activity at home during this confinement by COVID-19; The agency that it heads will carry out a series of actions with prominent athletes to incentivize people to avoid sedentariness.

This Saturday June 6, at 8:00 am, the professional boxer Sergio Chirino Sánchez, will teach an interactive class where he will teach basic aspects of boxing for beginners, with different training movements.

Sergio Chirino has a vast career as an amateur fighter, winning several medals for the state in the National Olympiad since 2008, the year in which he began his participation; in addition to the bronze medal in Veracruz Central American Games 2014 and international competitions.

As a professional, he has a record book of fourteen fights, of which he has lost only one and won 12: eight by way of the KO. He is also planning dates for his fifteenth match, where he will seek to improve his record.

For the coming week, on Saturday, June 13, the interactive online class will be with karate Xhunashi Caballero Santiago, who during the quarantine has not stopped training at home and will now team up with Incude Oaxaca to activate the population.

Xhunashi Caballero has a career full of triumphs, being a three-time Pan American Games medalist with two silver and one bronze medals, as well as different results in international events and that this year he was in search of his classification for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. that were changed for the coming year.

Both athletes have been part of the national team on various occasions, raising the name of Oaxaca.

In this way, Incude Oaxaca will intensify its activities after the call that Governor Alejandro Murat Hinojosa made to the population, so that they voluntarily remain in total isolation until June 15.