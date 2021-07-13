Incredible ‘zasca’ from Mayweather to McGregor with a simple photo

A picture is worth a thousand words. This time, it was like that again. It was not necessary to Mayweather said many things against one of his main public enemies, Conor McGregor, after the Irish lost by technical ‘KO’ this Sunday against Poirier for a tremendous tibia injury. A simple photograph of a ticket was enough. And it is that with that simple image and a single phrase, he left more than knocked out ‘The Notorious’.

‘Money’, as he is nicknamed, loves to flaunt and show off all the luxuries he can afford. On more than one occasion, she has shown her bundles of bills, cars and multiple jewels. But this time, the image he posted was that of another of his passions, gambling. Before Poirier’s fight against McGregor, Floyd didn’t hesitate to bet a whopping $ 50,000 on a Dustin win. And after just 5 minutes of fighting and Conor’s broken tibia, he took a total of $ 35,714. And of course, he took advantage of it to publish it on the networks. This time, he did it not only to show his winnings again, but this time he was doing it for and to attack McGregor and taunt him.

“Thank you Dustin Poirier for getting paid.”, wrote the former boxer, accompanying the image of his bet ticket. A full-blown ‘zasca’ that McGregor must have received as a severe blow while recovering in the hospital from his surgery after three hours of operation.

