“Incredible what you have been through with only 18 years old”

MasterChef 9 premiered this Monday. The first part of the program consisted of the final castings, so it was possible to know the profiles of those who will star in the talent. If all the applicants shared something, it is to treasure very characteristic personalities and stories, as well as the guarantee of generating entertainment.

Among those profiles, there were comedians, dramatic ones … and a mixture between both, such as José María Montero. With overwhelming joy and after explaining that music, cooking and flirtation are her passions, she went on to tell a little about her life, with a testimony that she had from the three members of the jury (Pepe Rodríguez, Samantha Vallejo-Nágera and Jordi Cruz) wiping his tears in seconds.

The young man said that his mother was cocaine addict and lived on the street, so the person who had taken care of him the most was his grandmother Josefina. However, she now had Alzheimer’s and he was studying restoration, so he couldn’t take care of her.

On the other hand, he does not know his father and remembered, through tears, that one of his sisters died in an accident when he was only nine months old: “I am moving forward with my studies; I pay for my flat and I pay for everything, “he said proudly.

Along these lines, he acknowledged that he expected the program will make your life a little easier, just as it had done with applicants from previous editions. He also hoped this would give him a much-desired change of scenery.

José María’s proposal

How could it be otherwise, the dish he presented was a declaration of love for Josefina, and it was called Grandmother’s Love. But what did the proposal contain? Cod confined at low temperature on a base of mussel mousse, all accompanied by steamed mussels marinated in lime.

The jury liked this so much that Pepe described it as a “great silverware” and said that it was not only rich, but also very well finished. For his part, Jordi Cruz said that his grandmother had died of Alzheimer’s, one of the most cruel diseases “because it erases you”, and highlighted the value of the young man for having known how to overcome so many things. After this, they handed him one of the 15 white aprons, which secured him a place in the program.

“Do you know the lesson you are giving us to us, who sometimes complain? You are a fighter, it is incredible what you have gone through with only 18 years old, “Pepe Rodríguez told him, getting even more excited. Later, he went out to celebrate with his grandmother and give her a big hug.