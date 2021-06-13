Incredible walk-off error by the Mariners pitcher gave the victory to the Cleveland Indians (Video)

Let’s see the incredible error walk-off of pitcher of the Sailors that gave the Indians the victory in the MLB.

The day of Saturday faced the Sailors Seattle vs. Cleveland Indians, where the tribe won in an incredible way.

In the bottom of the 10th inning were the stocks tied 4-4 and the pads were filled.

I was on the mound for the Sailors reliever Paul Sewald and Colombian Harold Ramírez came to hit, who hit a rolling ball that went to the pitcher himself, who had everything to start a double play at the plate, but instead made a horrible shot to the plate and the Indians won 5-4 with a scoreboard.

E1 • Walk-off error pic.twitter.com/frCLZ32vLl – MLB Errors (@mlberrors) June 13, 2021

In that meeting, Venezuelan César Hernández hit his tenth home run of the season, which started a spectacular comeback for the Indians who lost 4-0 in the 8th inning, where they scored one, three in the ninth and the winning run, which incidentally it was also scored by the Venezuelan.