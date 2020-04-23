There is no doubt that the Battle Royale genre popularized video games and expanded its reach in diverse audiences, thanks in large part to Fortnite, which has led players of this title to try more exponents of the genre. Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the latest examples of successful Battle Royale. This title has already achieved more than 50 million users and within them is a boy of just 5 years who exceeds the skills of most players, including professionals.

On social media he is drawing a lot of attention from Rowdy Rogan, a professional Call of Duty: Warzone player and stramer who is rapidly raising his fan levels due to his outstanding shooting game skills and especially because he is a kid who he is only 5 years old.

Rogan has excelled in recent months in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) thanks to his great performance in competitive online games. He has even managed to get sponsorships on his YouTube, Twitch and social media channels.

As you can see in the videos in this note, Rogan’s abilities are above the common ones, even for big players. It is important to say that the motor system at this age is not very well developed, so it is striking that Rogan can control with great precision what happens on the screen. There are even people who do not believe that Rogan is the one who plays, so his father, who plays next to him, installed a camera to show the movement of his fingers on the control.

5 Year Old PRODIGY using @Swagg from @FaZeClan $ 20,000 winning #Warzone class. Super OP !!! #FaZeUp #winning #ModernWarfare #streaming #twitch pic.twitter.com/zP1WQm9Ebj – RowdyRogan (@RowdyRogan) April 21, 2020

Some point out that Call of Duty: Warzone is not suitable for minors

Obviously Call of Duty: Warzone has content not suitable for minors. The game debuted a couple of months ago and is rated ESRB M and PEGI-18. According to the ESRB description, it contains suggestive themes, intense violence, drug use, strong language and blood, which has caused some users to criticize parents for allowing their child to play a title like this, with so much violence.

However, there are more messages of support and amazement to Rogan, who is shaping up to be one of the most important Call of Duty players in the coming years.

What do you think of the Rowdy Rogan case? What do you think of the child’s exceptional abilities? Do you think there are problems in a child playing a game not suitable for minors? Tell us in the comments.

Unfortunately, the popularity of the Battle Royale title has caught the attention of cheats, which is why some users have disabled the cross-play option, in order not to encounter them. Activision has also taken action on the matter and has already communicated how it punishes cheats.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. You can find more news related to the franchise by visiting this page.

