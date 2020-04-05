The Argentine singer Tini Stoessel has been heavily criticized for a video in which the choreography of her most recent song “No longer call me” went up. Is the reaction of her fans exaggerated?

April 05, 20202: 11 AM

The Argentine singer Tini Stoessel She has been heavily criticized for a video in which she posted the choreography for her latest song “Don’t Call Me Anymore”. Is the reaction of your fans exaggerated?

And it is that the girlfriend of the Colombian singer Sebastián Yatra seems to be skinnier every day and it is especially noticeable in the abdomen.

A few months ago, her followers on Instagram showed her concern about her increasingly light appearance.

In fact, thousands of comments on this topic, despite the adoration they feel for it, worry that something is wrong.

And in one of her most recent videos on Instagram, she is criticized for the shape of her navel. The truth is that we think she is a beautiful girl!

We adore you Tini!

