Incredible: the referee had to squeeze his neck to free his rival

An MMA event was held last Wednesday in the Central Asian country Kyrgyzstan and a rare episode happened. The match referee stopped the fight after the tapping of a fighter who fell by submission, but the surprise was that the one who dominated the situation on the ground did not comply with the order.

Faced with this contempt, the referee had no choice but to take the fighter by his neck to force him to release the rival and thus avoid physical injuries for the unsportsmanlike action.

The event was the WEF Selection 35 and the Kyrgyz native Doolotbek Narmatov faced each other, who did not follow the rules properly, although he defeated the Uzbek Saidburkhon Saidakbarova with a very tight guillotine in just 1 minute and a half of the fight.

The unfortunate attitude, however, received no punishment. Narmatov was celebrated by the public, fought in his country, and received the belt as normal.

Maintaining a submission for a long time poses a risk of serious injury and even serious consequences, and is considered an unsportsmanlike attitude that for example ended with the dismissal of former UFC, Rousimar Toquinho.