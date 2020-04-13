Volskawgen Group will bet on electric vehicles in its SEAT, Skoda and Audi brands, of which electric A1 test models have already begun to be seen on the streets of Germany

Although Audi released version Sportback e-tron, the German firm now surprised with the future launch of the A1 e-tron, the electric version of his famous entry car and which is built on the platform MEB Entry, which is a reduced and adapted version of the MEB, Platform currently used by Volkswagen ID.3 and SEAT el- Born.

This adaptation indicates that Audi It will not be the only brand of the VAG group that will have a 100% electric vehicle in the coming years, so Volkswagen, SEAT and Skoda They will also make use of the MEB Entry platform and would soon surprise with electric models, although in Germany there are already several records Audi A1 Electric on the streets, which means that they are already in the production stage.

Audi A1 e-tron.

Credit: Courtesy Audi.

The MEB Entry platform from Audi is designed for vehicles up to 4 meters long, similar in size to the current Audi A1, allowing costs to be kept in a low range and thus preventing vehicles that use it from exceeding 20 thousand euros. value.

According to the La Verdad portal, the first production model that is planned for the end of 2022 will be SEAT and its person in charge will be the chief engineer Axel Andorff and although the platform will be shared with all the brands in the group, Audi will have exclusive specifications for its electric vehicle, as reported Fermín Soneira Santos, one of the top managers of Audi and who directs the electrification strategy of the brand.

For future electric cars, they are expected to be manufactured on the MEB Entry platform, and achieve a range of between 210 and 240 km, which would allow the electric Audi A1 to compete against the MINI Electric and the Honda e, thus giving it a clear advantage, because the competition’s cars are more focused on design than autonomy.

**********

It may interest you.

.