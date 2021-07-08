Incredible silhouette, Maribel Guardia shines in an elegant dress | INSTAGRAM

Something that has become clear to us when we are looking at the profile of Instagram of Maribel Guardia for several months is that it has become quite a expert in the modeling and promotion of the products of that store who was in charge of selecting her as his ambassador official.

On this occasion we will address his most recent publication made just three hours ago in which he dedicated himself to sharing with us how beautiful he looked in a elegant black dress with gold and white, a very interesting pattern that is made up of a style of flower ribbons and chains combined with a nice design.

Also, as usual, he took out his top sneakers to combine it with the Outfit It shows how good it can be seen in any type of clothing and with whatever color it is worn.

She also used her modeling gifts to put herself in a nice position by making her stylized silhouette he will mark you perfectly on the fabric and placing his crossed legs, a hand on his head and his eyes as if he does not realize that they are taking pictures of him.

There is no doubt that the snapshot managed to attract the attention of many users quickly who have gathered more than 14,000 likes in just a few hours, a number that is sure to grow since their fans support it at all times and also share this beautiful content so that others can also appreciate it.

Maribel is at home dedicating herself to these promotions, an influencer, but she is always remembering her time on television, in fact she was recently visiting the morning show of Televisa today where she could enjoy some moments with the conductors who they continue to generate that entertainment and of course they are great friends of hers.

The beautiful 62-year-old woman is in charge of capturing her beauty with her photographer in this way, applying her skills as an influencer, something that she recently discovered and that has worked for her a lot since the world situation began to continue generating income.

In Show News we will continue to share the incredible photographs that she will continue to produce for all of us to enjoy, as well as all Internet users, writers, readers, all those who can observe her and be amazed at the excellent way in which she remains young.