As we had been anticipating for a few days, the promotion has arrived Days of Plays 2020 and with it hundreds of discounts on games, accessories and packages Playstation 4. With the imminent arrival of Playstation 5 This year, you may prefer to buy new titles instead of investing in hardware, so here we have created a list with incredible experiences that you can enjoy for less than $ 500 pesos.

All these games are available for Playstation 4 and the price shown here is the PlayStation Store:

– Batman: Arkham Knight – $ 3.99 USD ($ 86.95 MXN)

– Injustice 2 – Standard Edition – $ 4.99 USD ($ 108.69 MXN)

– Rayman Legends – $ 4.99 USD ($ 108.69 MXN)

– METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE – $ 4.99 USD ($ 108.69 MXN)

– Street Fighter V – $ 7.99 USD ($ 173.90 MXN)

– Ratchet and Clank – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– Resident Evil 7 – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– The Last of Us Remastered – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– South Park: The Stick of Truth – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– Dark Souls III – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– Tekken 7 – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– The Division 2 – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

– FIFA 20 – $ 10.99 USD ($ 239.11 MXN)

– Dying Light: The Following – Enhanced Edition – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

– Assassin’s Creed Origins – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

– Wolfenstein II – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

– MediEvil Remake – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

– SUPERHOT – $ 12.49 USD ($ 271.72 MXN)

– Middle Earth: Shadows of War – $ 12.99 USD ($ 282.58 MXN)

– Vampyr – $ 13.19 USD ($ 286.93 MXN)

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– God of war – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– Monster Hunter: World – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– Battlefield v – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– Days Gone – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– SOULCALIBUR VI – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

– Far Cry New Dawn – $ 15.99 USD ($ 347.80 MXN)

– Exodus Metro – $ 15.99 USD ($ 347.80 MXN)

– A Plague Tale: Innocence – $ 16.99 USD ($ 369.53 MXN)

– Ni no Kuni II – $ 17.99 USD ($ 391.27 MXN)

– Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $ 19.79 USD ($ 430.18 MXN)

– Dark Souls Remastered – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

– THE. I will not go – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

– Resident Evil 2 Remake – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

– Skyrim Special Edition – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

– Ni no Kuni Remastered – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

Remember you have until June 17 to take advantage of these incredible discounts.

Source: Playstation store

