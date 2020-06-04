As we had been anticipating for a few days, the promotion has arrived Days of Plays 2020 and with it hundreds of discounts on games, accessories and packages Playstation 4. With the imminent arrival of Playstation 5 This year, you may prefer to buy new titles instead of investing in hardware, so here we have created a list with incredible experiences that you can enjoy for less than $ 500 pesos.

All these games are available for Playstation 4 and the price shown here is the PlayStation Store:

Batman: Arkham Knight – $ 3.99 USD ($ 86.95 MXN)

Injustice 2 – Standard Edition – $ 4.99 USD ($ 108.69 MXN)

Rayman Legends – $ 4.99 USD ($ 108.69 MXN)

METAL GEAR SOLID V: THE DEFINITIVE EXPERIENCE – $ 4.99 USD ($ 108.69 MXN)

Street Fighter V – $ 7.99 USD ($ 173.90 MXN)

Ratchet and Clank – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

Resident Evil 7 – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

The Last of Us Remastered – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

South Park: The Stick of Truth – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

Dark Souls III – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

Tekken 7 – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

The Division 2 – $ 9.99 USD ($ 217.37 MXN)

FIFA 20 – $ 10.99 USD ($ 239.11 MXN)

Dying Light: The FollowingEnhanced Edition – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

Assassin’s Creed Origins – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

Wolfenstein II – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

MediEvil Remake – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

Dragon Ball FighterZ – $ 11.99 USD ($ 260.85 MXN)

SUPERHOT – $ 12.49 USD ($ 271.72 MXN)

Middle Earth: Shadows of War – $ 12.99 USD ($ 282.58 MXN)

Vampyr – $ 13.19 USD ($ 286.93 MXN)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

God of war – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

Monster Hunter: World – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

Battlefield v – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

Days Gone – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

SOULCALIBUR VI – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $ 14.99 USD ($ 326.06 MXN)

Far Cry New Dawn – $ 15.99 USD ($ 347.80 MXN)

Exodus Metro – $ 15.99 USD ($ 347.80 MXN)

A Plague Tale: Innocence – $ 16.99 USD ($ 369.53 MXN)

Ni no Kuni II – $ 17.99 USD ($ 391.27 MXN)

Ghost Recon Breakpoint – $ 19.79 USD ($ 430.18 MXN)

Dark Souls Remastered – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

THE. I will not go – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

Resident Evil 2 Remake – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

Skyrim Special Edition – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

Ni no Kuni Remastered – $ 19.99 USD ($ 434.74 MXN)

Remember you have until June 17 to take advantage of these incredible discounts.

Source: Playstation store

