Incredible play: Fernando Tatis Jr. became a magician



Tatis made a play in the Matrix.

Photo: Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

Fernando Tatis Jr. has all the tools for baseball. And even more than we could imagine. On Opening Day 2021 he gave us a play with film tints. When it looked like he would be put out at first base thanks to a holdout, his survival instinct kicked in.

To the “Matrix”Tatis Jr. dodged the deadly arm of Christian Walker, first baseman for the Arizona Diamondbacks, who followed him like all players: it was a routine out. But “El Niño” is not like all players. He turned half his body with a barbaric precision to avoid being touched.

You just have to see it to believe it.

. @ tatis_jr is a magician. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/3xrth24kqb – MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

The opening day for Fernando Tatis Jr. was not good individually: he finished 5-1, striking out in a trio of opportunities. Scored a run. And most importantly: the San Diego Padres started winning the 2021 season, 8-7 over the Arizona Rattlesnakes.

In addition, the magic play was enough to pay the entrance of the attendants to Petco Park. Thus began to retaliate $ 340 million contract that he signed after last season.