McLaren, the renowned British luxury and sports car firm, has been forced to recognize that three models of its cars they have a factory defect that puts their owners’ lives at risk.

These vehicles were manufactured with a foam pad under the fuel tank which can absorb water, corrode the tank and cause fuel to leak, something that could start a fire in the cars.

The models with this defect are the McLaren Senna 2019, valued at one million dollars, plus models 720S manufactured between 2016 and 2020, the GT of the year 2020 and the 570 GT produced between 2017 and 2019.

According to a document published on the website of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), McLaren It will replace the foam pad and also the fuel tank, if it has corrosion.

According to the Gossip Vehicle portal, so far McLaren It only has the information that two vehicles have already been affected, and those were the same that caused the recall, however, there could be around 2,763 cars involved in this problem.

The automaker noted that vehicles that do not have this foam pad will not be removed. Owners of these McLaren models can consult the website from NHTSA to check if your car is included.

