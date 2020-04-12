When the headache is caused by tiredness, anxiety, poor diet or accumulated stress, you can choose these natural measures to alleviate this condition

Headache is a common condition that can be treated without medication, however, if it lasts for long periods of time, or appears very frequently, the most responsible act is to go to the doctor for an evaluation, diagnosis and recommendations. . To alleviate these ailments we recommend:

Drink coffee: a thick and sugar-free coffee is a quick solution to relieve headaches, especially in cases of hangovers from alcohol or narcotics.

Cold compress: apply a damp compress to the forehead, its cooling effect constricts the blood vessels in the head from the cold, and reduces blood supply, as a result decreases the intensity of the headache.

Ginger tea: The use of this remedy is widely used in popular culture for analgesic and anti-inflammatory purposes, to use it you only have to boil 2 cm of ginger root for 5 minutes, then let it cool and you are ready to drink.

If none of the home remedies have helped to alleviate the headache, try taking a bath with warm water or just massage your head and that’s it.

