Incredible inauguration, Andrea Bocelli sings at the European Championship | INSTAGRAM

The famous Italian singer, Andrea Bocelli, left everyone present at the Eurocup Despite having arrived a year late, the event arrived with more force than ever thanks to the impressive prayer that was made in the rome olympian before the match between Italy and Turkey.

Balloons with the flags of the 24 participants who entered while the Italian anthem sounded and the players rested on the grass before the best news that the fans have received at the stadium, something that took a long time to arrive but it is already here.

Fans began hearing the chords and feeling the excitement just as they heard and saw the event live, a spectacular performance that included musicians flying overhead. Olympic Stadium.

The presentation was truly impressive, the entire stadium vibrated with the act and the best thing was the performance of Andrea Bocelli who shone and silenced the entire stadium with his voice.

Of course, at the time of singing the song it was accompanied by lights and colored smoke that took the show even more, demonstrating the great quality of production that it had.

But the best of all was that in the end they closed with the anthem of the Eurocopa at the hands of YouTube the rock group that appeared before their fans give me the announcement that you will all be able to return to the stadiums this June and July.

In case you don’t know him, Andrea Bocelli is an Italian singer, musician, writer and music producer. He has recorded ten complete operas (Andrea Chénier, Carmen, Cavalleria Rusticana, Il Trovatore, La Bohème, Manon Lescaut, Pagliacci, Roméo et Juliette, Werther and Tosca), as well as records with classical songs and romantic music, he is internationally known, and has sold more than 90 million records worldwide.

But this is only a small summary of his entire career, so you can imagine how his presentation was, an incredible return for a fact that was waiting and that will give rise to many other interesting and entertaining matches.