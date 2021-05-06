Incredible hit of Garín

Christián Garín (22nd), Chilean tennis player, hit the ball this Thursday after beating Russian Daniil Medvedev, number three in the ATP ranking, in a great match 6-4, 6-7 and 6-1 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Masters 1000 in Madrid.

The Chilean played the best game of his career and managed to beat the Russian, something that seemed unexpected on paper. He came out on the firm court and stood before the number three in the world with great confidence. It was thus that from the first set he comfortably imposed on the brick dust, making his rival nervous, who did not feel satisfied with his performance at any time.

Garín, during the meeting of two hours and 21 minutes, He was 75% effective on the first serve, committed a single double fault, scored six aces and with his deep and forehand punches managed to dislodge the Russian and forced him to run the court.

