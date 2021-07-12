Incredible figure looks Lizbeth Rodríguez with tiny clothes! | Instagram

Known as one of the most controversial figures among influencers, youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez has once again conquered her followers, thanks to a video that he shared on his official Instagram account, in it he is wearing a flirty and tiny outfit that reveals his beautiful silhouette.

The actress, model, influencer, celebrity and youtuber has caused several sighs to his followers over and over again, this thanks to the most recent publications he has been making on his social networks.

Lizbeth Rodriguez he is dancing to the song by J Balvin and María Becerra entitled “What else then“, the flirtatious model is doing some slow steps and movements that fascinate more than one.

What is your favorite song of the moment? “Asked Lizbeth Rodríguez.

The former host of the company’s “exposing infidels” program Badabun She is wearing quite short black shorts, so much so that when she shakes her hips a little, her back charms peek out a bit, she is also wearing a gray top that has no sleeves, they are wearing tennis shoes as footwear.

This flirty model already has more than 168 thousand red hearts, her publication was made just a day ago on her official Instagram account and also has 1,238 comments where her most loyal followers do not stop flattering her.

Apparently Rodríguez is at home because of the furniture that can be seen around him, also accompanied by some lamps so that they illuminate his figure much better.

So far the beautiful and flirtatious influencer has more than 11.4 million followers on her Instagram account, without a doubt these numbers continue to increase as the days go by, especially because for a few weeks she has been sharing the most flirtatious content and sometimes risque like the one he published recently.

Some netizens have written messages to her about how beautiful she looks and above all that her dance steps are not at all combined with her sensuality, they even say that she should fire the person who performs her choreography because she cannot take advantage of it.

If one day I decide to get married I would love it to be with a woman like you, so fascinating, “wrote a fan.

In her account, the youtuber maintains a tiny amount of publications, so far she has only 632, which are really captivating for her millions of fans.