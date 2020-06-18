This week’s WWE NXT show was certainly loaded and exciting, and one of the biggest surprises was how quickly a series of impressive fights were agreed.

At one point in the show we saw action in the ring, with the intervention of the moment are the main stars of the yellow brand, Adam Cole, Keith Lee, Finn Bálor and Johnny Gargano.

After a heated discussion at last, Yellow Label Manager William Regal intervened, surprising everyone with his edict.

WWE NXT confirms 4 great fights

First, Keith Lee will put his NXT North American championship on the line, in a triple threat against Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano, where the winner of the fight will get a chance to face NXT champion Adam Cole on July 8 at the it will be a Winner Take All fight.

For those who do not remember this I want to say that the winner of the fight will have both championships.

The other announced match was Karrion Kross against Bronson Reed. This happened after Reed will challenge Kross after his victory in NXT: In your House against NXT wardrobe leader Tommaso Ciampa.

And the last fight announced was Damian Priest against Cameron Grimes. All this will take away since last week Priest attacked Grimes in an interview which mentioned that Damian was a loser since he could not defeat Balor. At the last show Priest found his flat tires and Grimes made fun of him.

