Incredible: due to COVID-19, River Plate will play in the Copa Libertadores “without a goalkeeper” for the first time in its history



River could barely complete the group of 11 players for its commitment against Santa Fe.

Photo: Marcelo Endelli / Getty Images

COVID-19 forgives no one. Clubs small and large alike have suffered the consequences of such a terrible virus. River plate, one of the largest teams in America and the world, will play under extreme conditions this Wednesday against Santa Fe, on the fifth round of the Copa Libertadores. The millionaire set presented a wave of coronavirus infections that has left them with only 12 players for their next game… Y none of them are archers.

“432 days after the international pandemic of COVID-19 was declared, the Club Atlético River Plate is today with a soccer team that despite having complied with all the protocols has 25 positive cases of coronavirus“, Reads the River Plate statement. In it they detail that the club took extreme care of all kinds to avoid a situation like the one that arose. In addition, they confirm that they will adhere to the regulations, and having seven or more players available, they will present themselves to the game.

Official statement ➡️ https://t.co/wNGaxXsieI pic.twitter.com/5ZT0UTOrCC – River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 18, 2021

For the first time in its history River Plate will play a game without a natural goalkeeper as a starter. A position player will have to sacrifice to save. Unusual.

CONMEBOL did not give in to River’s request

No goalkeeper registered in the good faith list requested by CONMEBOL for the Copa Libertadores could be saved from contagion. Thus, the Argentine team was left without any goalkeeper to play its match against Santa Fe. River Plate requested the CONMEBOL competition area to include Alan Leonardo Díaz and Agustín Gómez on the list in good faith, so that they could play this Wednesday, but the top South American soccer entity refused.

It should be noted that River Plate only registered 32 players on the list when it could have registered 50, which would have increased the chances of having more players available, including the goalkeeper they will need tomorrow.

The @CONMEBOL ruled against the “spoiled” @RiverPlate who requested the registration of another goalkeeper, as COVID left him without a goalkeeper to face @SantaFe for Libertadores.

Gallardo only registered 32 players when he had the possibility of registering 50, due to the risk – Cesar Augusto Londoño (@cesaralo) May 18, 2021

The one chosen by Marcelo Gallardo to cover the goal is Enzo Pérez, midfielder who will arrive just to the appointment since he drags a strain in the right hamstring. River would come out with a more defensive formation, which would prioritize the care of the arc. An improvised 5-3-2 in search of the miracle. Only one player would be on the bench: defender Javier Pinola.

Millionaires are second in their group with 6 points. Santa Fe is last with 2 points, but if it wins it would approach only one unit, leaving everything at stake for next week. Incredible and unusual. Copa Libertadores, ladies and gentlemen.