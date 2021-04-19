Incredible curiosities about coyotes

How is your diet?

These animals eat small prey such as rodents, rabbits, and squirrels. Likewise, they can eat insects or fruits if they do not have prey within reach. Likewise, according to various investigations by the Atlanta Coyote Project, they can work as a team to kill deer and survive in herd.

Also, coyotes they are opportunistic eaters. That is, they can also feed on pet food, garbage or other waste that they find around them in urban environments. They are also known to hunt livestock and pets, such as dogs or cats.