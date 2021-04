In terms of size, chimpanzees can They are between 1 and 1.7 meters tall when standing. However, they tend to walk on all fours with their knuckles and feet. Males are usually slightly larger than females.

Likewise, according to Animal Diversity Web, the website of the Museum of Zoology at the University of Michigan (United States), males weigh about 70 kilograms, while females reach 50 kilograms. In addition, when they are released their life expectancy is around 50 years.