Incredible comeback of Svitolina to hang the bronze

The resilience of Elina Svitolina to go back to Elena Rybakina It was incredible. The Ukrainian hangs the bronze medal in the Tokyo Olympics 2021 after winning a match1-6, 7-6 and 6-4) which was very uphill for her. Svitolina was down set, but not just any set, because she was having very bad feelings and ended up losing it 6-1. In the second set it was seen a break down, and things got even more complicated, but he managed to turn it around to force the tie break and take the match to the final set. There, again she would start to break down (3-0), but from that moment she broke the Kazakh woman up to two times to hang the bronze medal.