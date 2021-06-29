Incredible change of course for the US in the fight against covid

(Bloomberg) – Since November 2020, Bloomberg’s covid resilience ranking tracks each month the best and worst places to be during the pandemic. At first, as the coronavirus was rampant in most parts of the world and the death toll on the rise, the economies that consistently topped the rankings were places that had eliminated local transmission with aggressive and isolationist measures, such as New Zealand and Singapore.

Then came the vaccines. The rollout of immunization around the world was rapid and countries with high vaccination rates reopened tourism and lifted restrictions on social activity. Thus, normalization is now a meaningful measure of where one would love and hate to be.

Two new metrics reflecting reopening progress were added to the rankings composition, with the United States ranked No. 1.

It’s a surprising turn for the superpower, which had the world’s worst outbreak amid a polarized political atmosphere. At the peak of its crisis, the US was slow – or completely failed – to adopt the containment practices honed by top performers, from border controls to mandatory face masks to contact tracing.

The US did not have to achieve containment to be the first major country to essentially emerge from the pandemic, although its total death toll of more than 600,000 people leaves a deep scar. European countries also follow the same positive vaccination and standardization trajectory.

Meanwhile, developing countries that fail to secure a vaccine supply continue to drown under new waves, and examples of containment such as Singapore and New Zealand struggle to find a way to reopen their economies.

Can this turn be sustained for the US and other wealthy Western nations? The spread of the delta variant, which the World Health Organization says is the most communicable to emerge so far, could be another turning point, plunging these places back into outbreaks and quarantines.

Is the light at the end of the covid-19 tunnel short-lived or will it continue to shine brighter in more places? The July ranking will provide some answers.

