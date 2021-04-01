Increasing diversity in forests is insufficient in extreme drought events

Until now, it was unknown if the mixture of different tree species was so beneficial in forests with water limitations, such as the Mediterranean, and in response to extreme events, such as the climate crisis. Research by the Complutense University of Madrid, the University of the Basque Country, the Autonomous University of Madrid and the University of Alcalá indicates that in a context of increased barrenness and the frequency of extreme events, adaptation measures such as increased diversity may not be enough to alleviate the consequences of global warming.

“Our study shows that the relationship between biodiversity and productivity in Mediterranean forest ecosystems is related to an increase in growth stability, but in response to extreme events the positive effect of diversity seems to be diluted by the very sensitivity of the species to water stress and to the competition ”, he explains Enrique Andivia, researcher at the Department of Biodiversity, Ecology and Evolution of the Complutense University of Madrid (UCM).

Enrique Andivia

Pines and oaks from the Sierra Madrileña, under examination

To carry out the study, the researchers analyzed individuals from pines and oaks, both in mixed stands of both species and in unmixed stands, in the Sierra de Guadarrama (Madrid). “This mountain range is an excellent case since the Mediterranean mountainous areas are hot spots for studying the consequences of climate change on the dynamics of plant communities,” Andivia justifies the choice.

Applying dedrochronological techniques –Study of tree rings– the growth of 120 trees throughout their lives has been reconstructed, focusing mainly on the last 60 years, where they quantified the response of growth to different extreme drought events.

In this way, experts have demonstrated the complexity of the positive and competitive relationships between species, which can vary according to fluctuations in the climate. “These results have important implications for forest management, specifically for the adaptation of our forests to climate change”, concludes the researcher Asier Herrero, from the Department of Plant Biology and Ecology of the University of the Basque Country. This study is developed within the ADAPTAMIX project.

Reference:

Enrique Andivia et al. “Are pine-oak mixed stands in Mediterranean mountains more resilient to drought than their monospecific counterparts?”. Forest Ecology and Management

Source: SINC

Rights: Creative Commons.