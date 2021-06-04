From Neo Banks to FAANGs: Increasing Competition from Banks

“It is not the strongest species that survives, nor is it the most intelligent that survives. It is the one that best adapts to change “. This is one of the most famous phrases of Charles Darwin that, at the risk of not being original, It can be applied to the financial sector. Entities must face endless challenges, many of them specific to the nature of your business in an unfavorable environment, with low interest rates and a financial crisis caused by the coronavirus. However, others are related to the appearance of new “species”. And all of them amplified by a digital environment that has not made more growth also with the momentum of the pandemic.

Thus, digitization is one of the main challenges facing the sector. This is how it stands out Juan Abellán, professor of the IEB’s Master in Finance and Digital Banking who also underlines the role of intermediation between the measures and aid that must reach the state to the business fabric, the increase in delinquencies when containment measures are eliminated, the creation of a new branch network, governance and sustainability, digital or the impulse of the Banking Union.

In this context, appear new competitors of different size and nature that, at least for now, fight for specialized market niches and that go from fintech to big technology, through neobanks or online brokers. Gabriela Orille, co-CEO of MyInvestor, concrete in which the banks have ahead several challenges: “profitability, regulation, redistribution of channels, reputation and rebellion of competitors”.

In this “competitor rebellion”, fintech companies play their role. The “fintech”, according to the Fundéu, are small companies that, in general, try to take advantage of certain profitable niches of the traditional business, such as commissions, online payments or cards, to build their client portfolio, especially young. Taking into account Finnovating data collected by PWC, At the end of 2019, 385 fintech startups offered their services in Spain, which represents an annual increase of more than 30%.

As its name indicates, neobanks are another of the competitors of traditional banking. They offer digital financial intermediation services such as checking accounts, transfers, cards and ATM services. Names precisely like MyInvestor, N26 or Revolut They are no longer unknown to the general public, especially among the younger generations. “The way of doing banking has changed and the pandemic has meant a breakthrough in the definitive digitization of customers. Not only millennials, even baby boomers have changed their way of relating to banks, ”says Abellán. Young investors also promote the rise of other players in the sector such as lonline brokers. Attracted by equities and low-cost products, millennials opt for Robin Hood-style platforms.

Regarding the irruption of the ETFs or index funds, Abellán points out that “the margins in advisory banking are getting narrower. The competition and greater training of investors contrast this. But it continues to be, together with corporate banking, the niches in which the bank has to bet ”. “In the automated portfolio management segment, the greatest competition comes from the new financial institutions, more technological and with less commercial structure than banks,” he underlines. François Derbaix, co-founder and co-CEO of Indexa Capital.

But, in addition, the bank has to face the competition that they suppose big tech companies, especially when it comes to payment services, credit, insurance or asset management. Always outside the limits of traditional business, precisely to avoid having to submit to the same (and severe) regulatory and supervisory requirements, and which also pose a challenge for banks. In Abellán’s opinion, bigtech is the worst threat to traditional banks, displacing fintech since 2018.

A recent PWC report points out that the digitization process will be a determining factor in combating the low profitability of banking, “the drag on the inheritance of physical assets and the growing competition from new players that are entering the sector, especially of the so-called bigtech ”. According to the consultant, FAANGs each pose a growing challenge for financial institutions, ahead of fintech. As shown, the growth of the market value of these companies. In the last year, the market capitalization of this select group of securities grew by an average of 38%, which contrasts with the fall of banks: from 37% in the case of British entities, to 11% for the European and 11.3% of the US.

Thus, the technological giants are getting bigger and bigger to undertake new projects in the financial sector. In a few years, will it be normal to ask for a loan from Amazon or do financial operations with Facebook? Will everything be done through mobile through various applications or one that encompasses all that the user needs?