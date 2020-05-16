The first storm in the Atlantic, which could form in the next few hours, will be named after Arthur. (Free Press Photo: NHC)

The US National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced Saturday that they have increased to “100%” the chances that the first tropical storm of 2020 will form today in the Atlantic northeast of the Bahamas.

The NHC said that the low-pressure system that formed this week in the Florida Strait is moving northeast near the coasts of downtown Florida “better organized”, as are the rains and thunderstorms associated with the phenomenon.

He noted that if these two trends continue, it can become “tropical or subtropical depression” today and will be named after Arthur.

To the satellite images were added today data from a “hurricane hunter” aircraft of the United States Air Force Reserve that flew over the disturbance.

This is a system outside the official Atlantic hurricane calendar, which begins on June 1 each year and ends on November 30.

The phenomenon will generally move northward over the western Atlantic, near or east of the Carolinas, in the southeastern United States, NHC detailed in its most recent bulletin.

Regardless of the storm’s development, the disturbance will continue to cause heavy rain and winds in eastern Florida and the Bahamas, the Miami-based NHC said.

The National Administration of Oceans and Atmosphere of the United States (NOAA, in English) is scheduled for next Thursday to announce in Miami its initial forecast for the 2020 season, which will be reviewed later.

However, other private organizations and universities have anticipated that it will be “above normal,” with 12 named storms being the regular, of which 6 become hurricanes, including 3 major ones.

The private meteorological services company AccuWeather, for example, forecasts 14 to 20 storms, of which between 7 and 11 will become hurricanes, among these 4 to 6 they will reach the highest category, that is, 3, 4 or 5 (the maximum ) on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

For its part, Colorado State University (CSU) predicted last April that the season will be “above the annual average.”

That is with 16 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 4 of them major, among others, because the temperatures of the tropical and subtropical Atlantic are “hotter than the long-term average temperature.”