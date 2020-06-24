A man removes debris from a building damaged during a quake, in Oaxaca, Mexico June 23, 2020. . / Jorge Luis Plata

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake that was felt this Tuesday in various parts of the center and southwest of Mexico, with an epicenter in the state of Oaxaca, left the preliminary balance of six people dead, all in that entityauthorities reported.

« Four people died, minor damage to homes, tsunami alerts due to possible variation in sea level, is the preliminary balance of the earthquake with a magnitude of 7.5 that was registered this Tuesday, June 23 at 10:29 a.m., 23 km south of Crucecita Oaxaca, five kilometers deep, ”indicated the National Coordination of Civil Protection (CNPC).

The priority infrastructure of our country works without major setbacks after the earthquake

A couple of hours later, the Oaxaca Damage Assessment Council increased the number to five in total, with the death of a 26-year-old man in the community of San Francisco Ozolotepec. At night, one more person joined and the number reached six fatalities.

The governor of Oaxaca formally requested the declaration of emergency for his state (Photo: Twitter @alejandromurat)

In addition, the Oaxacan governor, Alexander Murat, confirmed that he formally requested the declaration of emergency in his entity, as a result of the tremor. « I want to inform that we are making the statement of the declaration for around 50 municipalities« Said the local president.

According to reports from the National Seismological Service, until 14:30 (central Mexico time) 447 aftershocks were reported. The replica with the most intense magnitude was 4.7 and you can consult the full report made by the experts here.

Precisely the replica of 4.7 degrees of magnitude He appeared southeast of Crucecita, Oaxaca, at 3:54 p.m. (local time), in the same place where the 7.5-magnitude earthquake occurred that alerted the population of several Mexican entities a few hours earlier.

The 7.5-magnitude earthquake was also felt in the Mexican capital, as well as six other entities, including Oaxaca, the epicenter (Photo: Claudio Cruz / .)

Civil Protection also indicated that the Secretary of the Navy (Semar) has issued three tsunami warning bulletins, the last one past 2:00 p.m. (local time), detailing that « Abnormal sea level variations of up to 113 centimeters above tidal level are expected in the region. earthquake generation ”.

The recommendation of the authorities is « keep the population away from the beaches and also, precautions to sea navigation due to strong currents » They also asked that people keep an eye on the information issued by the Civil Protection authorities in their locality.

Quake could be felt in Oaxaca, the entity of the epicenter, as well as in some parts of Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo and Morelos and with a slight intensity in other entities, such as Tlaxcala and Michoacán.

Some hospitals had to temporarily vacate the facilities due to the earthquake (Photo: Claudio Cruz / .)

For its part, the Federal electricity commission (CFE) announced the restoration of electricity supply to 93% of affected users by the telluric movement in Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Oaxaca, Puebla and Veracruz.

« The CFE restored electricity service to 1.82 million of affected 1.95 million users. The work is carried out with strict adherence to safety regulations to safeguard the physical integrity of workers and society, « they said in a statement.

Damage in Oaxaca

The four deceased people all come from Oaxaca, epicenter of the earthquake (Photo: Jorge Luis Plata / .)

Civil Protection detailed that a woman died from a landslide in Santa María Huatulco, in the community of the Manantial. A 70-year-old man died in the municipality of San Juan Ozolotepec due to a roof fall. In addition, another man lost his life in San Agustín Amatengo due to the fall of the fence and a Pemex worker died in a hospital after being transferred after falling from a structure during the earthquake.

Also, there are two injured people reported so far: in the Santa Catarina Xanaguia Agency in the municipality of San Juan Ozolotepec, due to the collapse of the hill, and one more in the Refinery, in the municipality of Salina Cruz.

The damage to homes and hospitals is less. Damage to the facades of different hospitals has been registered so far. Federal highway 190, which leads from Oaxaca to Puebla and vice versa, had to completely close by at least three different landslides.

Damage in Mexico City and the other entities where the earthquake was perceived

In the CDMX the earthquake was strongly perceived, but the human damage was less (Photo: Claudio Cruz / .)

In the country’s capital, despite the earthquake being perceived « strongly », only two wounded appeared: an adult and a minor, both in the Iztapalapa mayor’s office, in the southeast of the city. Among the material damages, there were 32 buildings that had damage to their facades.

Among the affected buildings are four which are from the government, but all of them have “minor effects due to the detachment of facades”, according to the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum.

At Mexico state, adjacent to the capital, hardly any cracks were registered in the General Hospital of Chalco and affectations due to cracks in the eastern IMSS from the municipality of Ecatepec.

As for Chiapas, Guerrero, Morelos, Tabasco, Veracruz, Puebla, Michoacán, Tlaxcala and Hidalgo, the earthquake was perceived, but at the moment no major damages are reported

The earthquake occurred this Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in central Mexico (GIF: Jovani Perez / Infobae México)

Furthermore, the authorities recalled the importance of the population following basic recommendations in cases of earthquake movements, such as staying calm, withdrawing into areas of lower risk, near beams, columns or load-bearing walls and do not use elevators or stairs.

People should stay away from windows, mirrors, and objects that may fall. If you are on the ground floor and have an open place, such as a courtyard free of obstacles, it is recommended to go outside, always taking precautions and taking care that some object or facade element that might come off will not fall.

By last, if personal safety is not put at risk, the electricity must be disconnected and the water and gas taps must be closed. If the quake occurs while driving, the flashing lights should be turned on, brake slowly, and park in a safe place, away from trees, poles, or fences that could fall on you.

