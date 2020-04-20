The global health crisis is taking an unpleasant political turn as tensions between governments’ confinement orders worsen to keep the coronavirus at bay and people who yearn to revive stagnant economies and avoid a labor meltdown

Protesters Concerned about their livelihoods and opposed to restrictions on their freedom, they took to the streets in some places in United States. Some countries are already relaxing confinements, but most of the world continues to insist that it is too early to take more aggressive measures.

In United States There is already clear evidence of mounting pressure. The Donald Trump government says parts of the country are ready to begin a gradual return to normal. However, some state governments say their response to the pandemic it is hampered by an inadequate federal response.

The confinements, which started in China in late January and spread to Europe, United States and other parts of the world, have paralyzed the economy, as well as social, cultural and religious activities, placing the world in its most serious economic crisis since the Great Depression of the 1930s. Tens of millions of workers have lost their jobs, and millions more fear being next.

With the different arc of infections in each country, the proposals have differed to face the virus, which has caused at least 163,000 deaths worldwide in the last four months and for which there is still no vaccine. The number of confirmed infections worldwide as of Sunday was more than 2.36 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

Restrictions have begun to ease in some places, including Germany, which still enforces social distancing rules, but on Monday it intended to start allowing some small stores, such as those selling furniture and baby items, to reopen.

After six weeks of being locked up in their homes, the Spanish authorities said that the children will be allowed to leave their homes from April 27. Spain imposed one of the strictest containments in Europe, helping to reduce the daily increase in confirmed infections from more than 20% to 2% for a country whose 20,000 deaths from the virus are only exceeded in United States and Italy.

The death toll in that country exceeded 41,000, with more than 746,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. The European continent has already reached one million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and some 100,000 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control in Europe.

The actual scope of the pandemic it is probably much higher because there are cases with moderate symptoms that are not being accounted for, limited evidence, problems in counting the dead and the intention of some countries to minimize their counts.

The International Monetary Fund predicts that the global economy will contract 3% this year, a drop much higher than the 0.1% registered in 2009, after the global financial crisis.

Still, many governments are resisting pressure to dramatically relax isolation measures.

“We should not let our guard down until the last confirmed patient recovers,” South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday.

In Britain – which reported 596 additional coronavirus-related hospital deaths on Sunday – authorities acknowledged they are not ready to relax efforts to curb the spread of the virus, which will run until May 7.

France’s health agency urged the public to stick to social distancing measures that have been extended until at least May 11. Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that people could be required to wear face masks on public transport, and suggested that no one plan far summer vacations even after that.

States like Texas and Indiana have announced plans to allow some retail sales and other activities to resume; and the beaches of Florida and South Carolina already had fewer restrictions. But in New York, the most affected state, authorities have said they are not ready for the revival of schools, businesses and meetings.

Geopolitical and religious tensions dating back centuries have further complicated the global response to the virus. But King Abdullah II of Jordan said the outbreak has made “our enemies yesterday, or those who were not friendly countries yesterday, whether we like it or not,” partners.

In most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. However, in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health disorders, it can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia, or death.