In these times of social isolation due to Covid-19, PROH – specialized online help technology – opened the option for free assistance for the first access of those seeking medical, accounting and legal advice. The areas have been the most demanded due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced social isolation. The application has stood out for the speed of its specialists registered in the service to the user, who does not need to make an appointment to make an appointment or answer their questions in these times of social isolation. There are 190 registered professionals, including doctors, psychologists, lawyers, accountants and financial consultants. The expectation is that the number of specialists will rise in the coming days, as it ended up becoming an excellent alternative for professionals who want to maintain their activities.

Many PROH specialists offer the first free consultation with the code FICAEMCASA. The student and lawyer Aline Tenório da Silva Santos, 25, took advantage of the code and consulted a psychologist registered on the application to deal with her coronavirus anxiety and receive guidance on how to organize herself at home to work on the home system. office. In less than 30 minutes, after the first contact, he got his consultation. “Because of the situation caused by the coronavirus, I went to a psychologist to have more focus and organize the routine of my work at home. I asked for tips to reduce anxiety and organize myself. All the time we are watching news of death and infections by the coronavirus and we she gets more anxious and worried “, says Aline.

Lawyer Bruna Reis, partner of PROH, explains that the demand has been very high in recent days, especially after the regulation, on an urgent basis, of telemedicine. “Most of our professionals were already in the health area. But the search for legal advice, for labor issues due to layoffs and work in the home office system, for example, is being very large,” he explains. Launched at the beginning of the year, PROH already has two thousand users so far and, according to Bruna, accesses have increased due to the need for remote service to avoid becoming infected with the coronavirus.

The gynecologist and obstetrician Vivianne Ceccatto, 48 years old, registered in PROH, saw her online consultations increase 40% and face-to-face attendances decrease in her office because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the doctor, the application is safer to safeguard patients’ information, as well as the more intimate photos they send because it is a gynecological treatment. She believes that the app keeps the specialist’s focus more on the patient, as others like WhatsApp are more distracting because they include a group of family and friends. “PROH is only professional and we ended up looking at the messages right away,” says the doctor. Patients seek the specialist for consultation, clarification of doubts, but when the problem requires physical presence they are referred to the office or maternity.

To use PROH, just download the app from the Apple Store or Play Store and register. Free consultations – with the FICAEMCASA code – are temporary and not all platform professionals have joined the promotion.

