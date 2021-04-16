Increased political risk damages upward perception of emerging markets

(Bloomberg) – Emerging market investors are looking for escape routes as political risks damage perception from Latin America to Asia and the Middle East.

On Thursday, investors were hampered as the United States imposed dreaded restrictions on buying new Russian government debt and grappled with signals from Turkey’s central bank that they might soon heed calls from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, to lower interest rates, even as the country struggles with double-digit inflation.

That followed a slump in Peruvian stocks and stakes against the sun earlier this week, after a fan of Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez won a majority of the vote in the first round of the nation’s presidential elections. In Asia, concerns about the financial health of China’s state-owned company Huarong Asset Management Co. triggered a sell-off in the struggling debt manager’s bonds, raising questions about the government guarantees investors assumed they had. these companies.

“Emerging markets are now a struggle, there are too many headwinds,” said Hari Hariharan, CEO of New York-based NWI Management. “The simple answer is to have a lot of cash. The only relief valve comes from a very unexpected source: that US Treasury yields appear to be stabilizing. “

While these bouts of turbulence appear to be isolated events for now, each with its own local catalyst, they come at a difficult time for the notoriously volatile asset class. The prospect of higher yields in the US threatens to fuel capital outflows from these countries, and there is some concern among investors about contagion, particularly about any problems in China, the world’s second-largest economy.

“It would not be surprising if the perception towards emerging markets in general, and China in particular, became volatile in the near term,” said Nick Smallwood, London-based emerging markets debt strategist at M&G Investments, which manages $ 506,000. millions.

For now, the combination of a weaker US dollar and a recent pullback in US Treasury yields has helped support the benchmark indices. MSCI’s developing nations stock indicator is heading for a third consecutive weekly gain, while currencies are in the middle of their best week since early February.

Still, the challenging global context can lead to policy blunders, beyond Turkey, according to Seema Shah, chief strategist at Principal Global Investors in London. Meanwhile, political volatility could spread to other Latin American nations that are battling some of the worst covid-19 outbreaks.

“Some emerging market countries in particular have struggled to contain the virus and deal with the economic fallout,” said Emily Weis, Boston-based macro strategist at State Street Global Markets. “Those same countries are now in the race between the spread of variants and the slow rollout of vaccination that has left populations frustrated a year from the start of this pandemic.”

