Increased liquidity does not lead to an increase in GDP in the US: six factors that explain it

Although the global pandemic continues to rage, Economists expect the US economy to register strong growth in 2021: many forecasts are located delete above 6%. In a context of monetary and fiscal stimulus and a year of latent demand, this result is possible, but we believe it is optimistic. The encouraging market expectations are understandable, but while we think there will be a rebound, we believe it will not be as robust as some expect. Although there will be strong growth, there are a number of factors, in our opinion, that could limit economic activity this year.

The unprecedented levels of liquidity will undoubtedly support the economy as the effects of the pandemic begin to dissipate. Precautionary savings accumulated by households and businesses can be spent as soon as the virus is behind us. The US Federal Reserve’s asset purchases of $ 120 billion a month have especially supported risky asset markets. And continued fiscal stimulus has helped fill the gap caused by negative economic measures taken to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Let’s see how a portion of massive public spending could “leak” out of the system, resulting in a lower fiscal multiplier. Indeed, in its analysis of the $ 2.3 trillion CARES Act, the Congressional Budget Office estimates that for every dollar the law adds to the US fiscal deficit, gross domestic product only grows by $ 0.58. Although these types of estimates can be quite wrong, the fact is that an important part of the liquidity will not bring with it an increase in GDP.

Where do the leaks occur?

1. Savings are skyrocketing: After the global financial crisis, the private savings rate rose considerably as household risk aversion increased: from around 2% of consumers’ disposable income before the crisis to more than 8% in Spring 2009. The pandemic, along with massive public transfer payments (and few opportunities to spend due to social distance), caused the private savings rate to skyrocket above 33% in April 2020, then stabilize around 13%. (It must be taken into account that this level could rise again, since there is another round of aid checks that is still affecting the economy, and there could soon be another one of greater importance). The government is filling a gap in people’s incomes, although if part of that income ends up in the form of long-term savings, it will not generate the desired economic activity. Rather than creating a stimulus, the aid works more as a patch and as a way to clean up household balance sheets in the medium term. This is not bad, but it does not necessarily boost the economy in the short term.

2. Imports are picking up: The pandemic has caused an increase in imports to the United States as domestic producers are unable to meet demand, since many telework-related products are manufactured abroad. A rise in the trade deficit directly undermines US GDP.

3. Taxes could go up: Later this year, surely after another aid package has been approved, the Biden administration could propose to reverse some parts of the Jobs and Tax Cuts Act of 2017. Government tax returns have changed lately, although any significant tax hike would partially offset fiscal stimulus in other areas.

4. Inflation should pick upAlthough we do not expect inflation to rise above the Fed’s target in the near future, it could still be somewhat above the pre-pandemic rate in 2019. Even a small rise in the rate of inflation would catapult the it raises the GDP deflator, which could affect real GDP while reducing the visibility of business investments.

5. It will be difficult to avoid sequelaeAlthough government programs have helped many businesses and households avoid bankruptcies, foreclosures and evictions for the time being, at some point these policies will end. When this happens, it would not be surprising if there was some deleveraging of households, companies and, ultimately, banks, leading to economic consequences, although we expect these to be less severe than after the global financial crisis. . Therefore, in the short term, given capacity constraints and the lower growth potential associated with these sequelae, it could be much more difficult to achieve growth of 6% or more.

6. Rate hikes will be a dragInterest rates have been on the rise in recent months and if the trend continues, the animal instincts of both producers and consumers will surely cool.

There is an enormous amount of liquidity in the system and, in our opinion, some of it is likely to end up where it doesn’t need to. We believe that what is happening can be compared to trying to pour a large bucket of water down a funnel: if you are not careful, some of it will spill.

Sustainability must be questioned, regardless of the strength of the economy

How well the US economy performs in 2021 matters, but given the excesses we’re seeing in the markets, it surely matters less than it should. What does matter is the market’s ability to seemingly defy gravity thanks to the fact that the authorities have distorted the superpower of capitalism: the efficient allocation of scarce resources.

Capitalism requires a break-even point, a benchmark against which investors can assess an opportunity, establish what price they will participate at, and then allocate their capital. For centuries, riskier projects have required a higher breakeven point and consequently have received less capital.

But this all changed in March, when the Fed effectively removed the breakeven again. As happened after the global financial crisis, it was as if gravity lost its force and risk assets ceased to weigh, floating from one end of the space station to the other. Some recent and extreme examples of this phenomenon have been a number of shares proclaimed in Internet forums, the price of which has multiplied several times in a few days, to go back 50% in the blink of an eye. The authorities will have to take action in the end, reestablishing the forces of “gravity” and when they do, they will surely catch many investors off guard.

Do not go behind the information screens of the exchange. In times like these, you need to focus. You have to concentrate on a few companies, those that do not have penalized balance sheets and those that present strong value propositions and that will emerge stronger from the pandemic in an environment with fewer competitors. When gravity resets, we believe that discretionary portfolios with these types of companies will survive better than most.