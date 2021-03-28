Increased funds are urgently needed for family members who care for minors

By: Luis F. Cañarte March 28, 2021

With the pandemic and the longer time spent in homes, the number of relatives, mostly grandparents, who take care of children without the presence of parents has increased.

According to a recent report by AARP New York and different organizations in New York State, family members who raise children other than their parents – and who are disproportionately African-American and, for the most part, grandparents – face numerous gender disparities. time to do a job that is already difficult.

New federal laws have made it easier for New York State to access federal matching funds for services provided by those who care for minors other than your children.

For this reason, activists urge the state to reverse the legislative cuts made last year to programs for family caregivers of minors other than their children and to increase this funding in the new state budget scheduled for April 1.

“Family members raising children without being their parents do heroic work, not just for their family but for society,” said Beth Finkel, AARP New York State Director. “These caregivers who care for underage children need help, and Washington is releasing more funds than ever. New York State must seize this opportunity immediately in the new state budget, ”Finkel said.

The federal law, known as the Families First Prevention Services Act of 2018, transferred federal funding priorities from the foster care system to family-based care.

In addition, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 encouraged investments in helping family caregivers of minors by making the requirements more flexible and increasing the contribution of matching federal funds to 100% of what the states spend during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state of New York has not increased since 2016 the amount of $ 2.56 million annually it distributes among 14 local programs that serve family members who are responsible for the care of minors other than their children in 25 counties, as well as Kinship Navigator program, which provides services statewide. In fact, last year the state legislature cut its funding of services for these caregivers by $ 950,000, forcing the state Office of Children and Family Services to divert funds, as an exceptional measure, to cover this shortfall.

“The NYS KinCare Coalition, spearheaded by NYS Kinship Navigator in collaboration with local programs for family caregivers of minors, provides much-needed support for the approximately 195,000 children raised by relatives in New York State,” said Rae. Glaser, Director of the NYS Kinship Navigator.

“Thanks to the care provided by relatives and friends of the family, children enjoy stability, permanence and better results in life,” Rae Glaser said in a statement.

The state Assembly proposes to add $ 1.9 million for the services of family caregivers of minors in the new state budget that must be approved by next April 1, while the amount proposed by the Senate is $ 950,000.

AARP New York urges the Senate and Governor to enact the entire bill proposed by the Assembly.

Funding and other issues are documented in organizations such as: Disrupt Disparities: Kinship Care in Crisis, a new report commissioned by AARP New York, NAACP New York State Chapter, New York Urban League, Hispanic Federation, and Asian American Federation.

The report also reveals the following:

Only 15% of eligible New York State children receive the $ 430 monthly grant offered by the federal government for non-parent caregivers (“Non-Parent Grant”). Nationally, one in five African American or Black children will live in a home with a relative other than their parents; more than double the average of one in 11 children. 21.1% of grandparents caring for children in New York State have incomes below the federal poverty line, and half of single grandmothers raising their grandchildren live in poverty (grandmothers are more likely to be caregivers than the grandparents). Less than a third of eligible grandparent-headed households receive housing assistance. Lacking the legal capacity to enroll children in school, make decisions about their studies or medical care, take them to the doctor or obtain documents such as a birth certificate, families may not achieve a stable situation.

The number is increasing

About 65% of family caregivers in New York are grandparents who take care of their grandchildren

.