The National Hurricane Center (NHC) of the United States announced Thursday that it increased the chances of the first tropical storm of 2020 growing 80%.

This possibility could occur in the next five days, in the Atlantic about 200 miles, or 321 kilometers, northeast of the Bahamas.

NHC noted that the low-pressure system that formed this week over the Florida Strait is producing a large area of ​​cloud cover and thunderstorms.

They are “conducive to the development of a tropical or subtropical storm late on Friday or Saturday,” NHC said.

It is a system outside the official Atlantic hurricane calendar, which begins on June 1 each year and ends on November 30.

However, in the last eight years this type of phenomenon has become common, according to the private meteorological services company AccuWeather.

“In every year since 2012, except 2014, there was at least one named tropical system during May,” meteorologist Alex Sosnowski of AccuWeather said Thursday.

Arthur

The system will generally move northeast over the western Atlantic early next week, NHC detailed in its latest bulletin.

“Regardless of the development (of the storm), the disturbance has the potential to bring heavy rains to parts of the Florida Keys, southeast Florida and the Bahamas through Saturday,” the Miami-based federal agency said.

He stressed that tropical storm force winds are also possible in the Florida Keys, Southeast Florida and the Bahamas during next Sunday and Monday.

If realized, this first tropical storm of 2020 will be called Arthur.

It is expected to be a “very active” hurricane season.

The NHC, which will deploy the hurricane specialized aircraft on Friday, today warned of dangerous marine conditions along the east coast of Florida and the Bahamas.

AccuWeather warned that sea conditions can be adverse for those seeking to break out of the routine of confinement by COVID-19.

Vessels at risk

Small boat operators or beach lovers, for those that are open, should be careful with the risks when venturing into the waves due to the probability of an increase in the frequency and strength of rip currents, he explained.

“What should become Arthur is heading northeast and will pass just northwest of Bermuda on Monday night when it reaches peak intensity,” said Dan Kotlowski, a meteorologist at AccuWeather.

The expert foresees strong winds and rains for Bermuda, but no damaging winds.

The team led by Kotlowski added in its updated forecast of the season in the Atlantic basin two possible tropical storms to leave a range of 14 to 20, of which between 7 and 11 will become hurricanes, also two more.

The worst news is that four to six of those hurricanes will hit category three or more (in the previous forecast they were two to four).

According to the AccuWeather meteorology team, four to six of the named tropical systems could directly impact the continental United States, Puerto Rico, or the US Virgin Islands.

The last four seasons have been above normal activity.