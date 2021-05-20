Increase the mystery about fast radio bursts from the universe

05/20/2021 at 8:00 AM CEST

The anomalous behaviors of fast radio bursts (FRBs) baffle astronomers: some are periodic, some chaotic and some are inexplicably delayed in reaching Earth. The more we know about them, the more questions they raise, although they could also solve the mystery of the expansion of the universe.

About their origin, one theory indicates that FRBs are similar to gamma ray bursts, the most powerful in the universe. Another theory relates them to radio pulsars, which are rotating neutron stars that emit bright, coherent radio pulses.

Discovered by chance for the first time in 2007, these radio bursts release as much energy in one millisecond as the Sun radiates over three days, although the strength of the signal reaching the Earth is a thousand times less than that which would reach the Moon. from a mobile phone located on our planet, according to Scientific American.

To date, only FRBs have been detected in the radio band, with no optical, X-ray, or gamma-ray flash being obtained. Astronomers believe that approximately 1,000 FRBs reach Earth each day.

FRBs are one of the most exciting new mysteries in astrophysics, highlight researchers from the University of Amsterdam. We still don’t know what causes them, but new, no less surprising elements have emerged.

Increase the mystery

Last March and April, three different investigations have increased the mystery.

In an article published in Astrophysical Journal Letters, astronomers at McGill University discovered an FRB that was repeated three times during 2020, coming from the same place in the universe.

Identified as FRB 20200120E, it is the closest extragalactic signal to us ever detected: it came from a location close to the spiral galaxy M81, which is less than 12 million light-years away, allowing a more detailed record of the longitudes. wave of its fleeting flashes.

However, it is not the radio signal closest to us really, because in 2020 another FRB originating within the Milky Way, 30,000 light years from our planet, was discovered from a magnetar (identified as SGR 1935 + 2154), a kind of neutron star with a strong hypermagnetic field. It is the only FRB detected within our galaxy.

Observation record

A second research, also published last month in the Astrophysical Journal Letters, reports an observation record, obtained by measuring radio bursts from one of the best-studied FRBs, known as FRB 20180916B, emitted at the lowest frequencies (lengths of longest wave) ever recorded.

He discovered that this very low frequency signal arrives three days after the highest frequency emission from the same object, believed to be due to the orientation of the neutron star and its originating magnetic field.

Discovered in 2018, FRB 20180916B is located on the outskirts of a galaxy similar to our Milky Way, at a distance of about 500 million light years.

Sends out a new burst every 16 days, so it is considered the first predictable radio burst. Possible explanation: its source can only be observable on certain days.

A third study, published in Nature Astronomy, attributes the origin of this periodic signal to a “dancing” magnetosphere enveloping a neutron star: the explosions would occur in a very small region near the surface of a neutron star, possibly , is orbiting a massive star, as explained in a statement.

These strange discoveries provide important new information about the enigmatic origin of FRBs, the researchers involved in the three studies agree, which, while they provide new information, at the same time raise new questions. “It brings us a few steps closer to understanding the origin of these mysterious outbursts & rdquor ;, details one of the researchers, Daniele Michilli, in a statement.

But FRBs can still make an unexpected contribution: Astronomers have used observations of fast radio bursts to calculate the Hubble constant, the rate at which the universe is expanding, according to a fourth study. The idea is to solve a mystery with another mystery.

Top photo: CHIME telescope, in British Columbia (Canada), used for measurements of fast radio bursts (FRB). Credit: CHIME