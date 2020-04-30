This Toshiba hard drive is perfect for expanding PS4 memory and installing more games without leaving you much money on it.

If you want increase the memory capacity of your PS4 or Xbox One You can only do two things: change the internal hard drive or connect a larger capacity hard drive via USB. In this case the easiest and cheapest solution is an external hard drive.

If you have storage problems on your console, you can now fix it with this 2TB Toshiba Canvio Basics portable external hard drive for only € 58.

The 2TB Toshiba Canvio Basics is an ideal drive to connect to your PS4 or Xbox One game console and expand the storage available to install video games.

This hard disk is perfect to improve the memory of your console and forget about it. It only requires connecting it to a free USB port and formatting it from the console settings. You don’t have to connect it to the mains or open your console.

It has a capacity of 2TB, wide enough to improve the 500GB or 1TB with which your PS4 or Xbox One arrived. It also uses USB 3.0 so the transfer speeds will be much faster.

If you want to use this hard drive to insert it into your console, you can follow these instructions to change the PS4 hard drive.

For only € 58 you can get this 2TB hard drive. But there are other offers on hard drives, for example this 4TB Seagate Basic It costs € 106 and has completely free shipping.

