INCREASE THE FIGURE | At least 12 dead in Florida building collapse

At least 12 people died and 149 are still missing after the partial collapse of a building near Miami, where US President Joe Biden will attend this week, he announced Tuesday.

The White House said the president will tour the scene Thursday with First Lady Jill Biden to make sure state and local officials have everything they need for their jobs.

“They want to thank the heroic first responders, search and rescue teams and everyone who has been working tirelessly 24 hours a day,” said press secretary Jen Psaki.

The county mayor of Miami-Dade, Daniella Levine Cava, confirmed in the afternoon the new balance of victims in the partial collapse of the Champlain Towers South complex, in Surfside, north of Miami Beach.

Residents of the part of the building that remained standing reported waking up at around 1:30 AM on June 24 (05:30 GMT) to a thunder-like noise that shook their rooms.

Rescue teams who arrived moments after the 55-apartment tower fell helped evacuate dozens of residents and pulled a teenager alive from the rubble.

But since then, authorities have faced mounting frustration from family and friends of residents who are still feared trapped under a massive pile of concrete and twisted iron.

– “Thorough and exhausting” search –

Two large cranes are being used to carefully remove the debris. Firefighters, working tirelessly in the heat and humidity, are using sound and image search technology to locate air pockets where people may still be alive, though hope is fading as they pass. the days.

More than 1,300 tonnes of concrete have already been excavated, according to authorities.

Two Venezuelans were identified among the deceased and there are 29 other Latin Americans linked to the property of which there is still no news: nine from Argentina, six from Colombia, six from Paraguay, four from Venezuela, three from Uruguay and one from Chile.

“This tragedy in Miami we feel it our own because it is the main settlement of Venezuelans in the United States, “said Carlos Vecchio, diplomatic representative of Venezuelan opposition Juan Guaidó, considered interim president of Venezuela by the United States.

“Let’s not lose hope!” Vecchio asked after visiting the place on Tuesday.

– Thorough investigation –

The local authorities promised a “thorough” investigation into the causes of what happened.

According to a letter released Tuesday by the US media, the president of the association of co-owners of the Champlain Towers South complex, Jean Wodnicki, warned residents two months ago that her building was suffering a growing “deterioration”.

In the letter, dated April 9, he estimated that it was necessary to invest about 15 million dollars for evaluations necessary to solve structural problems.

Since 2018, “the deterioration of concrete has accelerated, the condition of the roof has worsened considerably,” warned Wodnicki.

That year, a report on the luxurious construction had already noted “significant structural damage” as well as “cracks” in the basement of the building, according to documents released by the Surfside government.

“The waterproofing under the edges of the pool and the driveway for vehicles (…) has already exceeded its useful life and therefore must be removed and completely replaced,” wrote the expert Frank Morabito in this document, requesting repairs ” within a reasonable time ”, although without openly indicating a risk of collapse.

“I didn’t see anything that told me it was better to get out of here if I was in that building,” said engineer Allyn Kilsheimer, who was dispatched by the city of Surfside to clarify the conditions of the tragedy.

“There is never anything perfect in the design” of a building, judged the expert, who already worked after the attack on the Pentagon during the 9/11 attacks or the deadly earthquake in Mexico City in 1985. I play a combination of factors ”.

The investigation into the exact cause of the tragedy will likely take months.