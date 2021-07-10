Increase the epidemic curve to 29%

MEXICO CITY. For the second day in a row, Mexico passed nine 1,300 infections of covid-19 in one day, a figure not seen since last February.

Furthermore, for the fifth consecutive week the epidemic curve of estimated active cases is increasing.

On Monday, June 7, the first increase was registered, which at that time represented 0.1% and 18,514 active cases estimated after 20 consecutive weeks of reduction. Five weeks later, yesterday the curve rose to 29%, with 56,907 estimated assets.

Meanwhile, the ISSSTE asked the directors of its hospitals and units in CDMX and Edomex to immediately increase the number of beds. The capital of the country will remain on a yellow traffic light from July 12 to 18. The head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, indicated that the closure of economic activities is not contemplated.

THE EPIDEMIC CURVE INCREASES TO 29%

For the second consecutive day, Mexico has more than 9 thousand positive cases of covid-19. Furthermore, for the fifth consecutive week the epidemic curve of estimated active cases is increasing.

On Monday, June 7, the first increase in this curve was registered, which, at that time, represented 0.1% with 18 thousand 514 estimated active cases; this after 20 consecutive weeks of reduction.

That day, the Ministry of Health reported that “Mexico started a plateau this week, with the possibility of a small increase.”

Five weeks later, this Friday, July 9, the epidemic curve represented 29%, with 56 thousand 907 active cases estimated and three days ago. The Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo Lopez-Gatell, confirmed that the country was going through a third wave.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 217 more deaths from covid-19 in Mexico, totaling 234,675 and reported 2,577,140 confirmed cases, that is, 9,319 more than yesterday.

Although the percentage of hospitalization remains at 22% in general beds and 19% in beds with a ventilator, the estimated active cases exceeded 2%, with 56,907, which are considered those positive cases that started symptoms in the last 14 days.

Mexico City and the State of Mexico are the entities with the highest number of active cases (> 3,000 cases), followed by Baja California Sur, Tabasco, Quintana Roo, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Yucatán, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Jalisco and Sonora, as the entities with more than a thousand active cases, concentrating 85% of the active cases in the country ”, according to the daily technical report of covid-19.

At the cut-off at 9:00 p.m., it was reported that on Thursday, July 8, 649,100 doses of vaccines against covid-19 were applied.

At a general level, from December 24 to Thursday, July 8, a total of 49 million 857 thousand 020 doses have been applied to health personnel, educational personnel, adults aged 60 years and over, people aged 50 to 59 years , from 40 to 49 years old and from 30 to 39 years old.

So far, 41% of the population in Mexico is vaccinated, that is, 34 million 627 thousand 540 people, of which 59%, 20 million 548 thousand 715, have the complete vaccination scheme and 41%, 14 million 078 thousand 825, half scheme.

The five entities with the highest vaccination coverage among its population are: Baja California, 79%; Mexico City, 59%; Baja California Sur, 54%; Yucatan, 51%; Zacatecas, 43%; Quintana Roo, 46 ​​percent. While the most lagging entities are Chiapas, 18%; Puebla, 25%; Guerrero, 29%; and Oaxaca, 29 percent.

Mexico has received 65 million 685 thousand 285 doses of vaccines against covid-19 from the laboratories.

-With information from Wendy Roa

* In the following link you will find the latest news