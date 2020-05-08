Although we live in the era of artificial intelligence and automation, your computer still needs some manual help when it is slow. Here are 7 quick and easy steps to increase your PC speed.

1. Check the startup programs

When a computer takes a long time to start, one of the most common reasons is having too many programs run when Windows starts. To fix it in Windows 10 and thus increase the speed of your PC, follow these steps:

Open the “Task Manager” by pressing the “Control + Alt + Delete” key combination, or by pressing the Windows key and typing “Task Manager”. Once the Task Manager is open, go to the “Start” tab. There you will see all the programs that are configured to run every time Windows starts. Examine, from that list, those that appear to start and those that you see are not necessary or have a great impact (it is reported also listed), disable them so they don’t start every time Windows starts.

2. Increase the speed of your PC by adjusting the restart settings

When your PC automatically restarts due to a Windows or program update, by default Windows 10 tries to reopen everything that was open before restarting. This is a good feature of Windows 10, but it can also affect performance, and turning it off is easy:

Open Windows “Settings” from the left side of the Start menu. Inside “Settings”, select “Accounts” -> “Login options” -> “Privacy”. Uncheck / slide the box that says “Use my login information to finish setting up my device automatically and reopen applications after an update or restart.

3. Increase PC speed by uninstalling applications you rarely use

Some programs have small utilities that run in the background even when an application is not running. But if you are not familiar with these applications, what you can do is uninstall the ones that come pre-installed on your Windows Store PC:

Right-click on any Windows 10 Store app and select “Uninstall.” You can do the same with desktop apps, but in that case, you better go to Start and type “Add / Remove Programs.” This will open “Applications and features”, where you can uninstall any program that you have installed in Windows and just use it. For example, one of the applications that you can uninstall if you don’t use it, is OneDrive, which usually consumes quite a few system resources.

4. Check the storage space

Windows 10 provides more information regarding the storage of your hard drives. To activate this feature, you must go to “Settings” (Start menu -> “Settings”), then click on “System” and finally “Storage”.

This section shows a summary of the use of your system’s main storage device, including the amount of space used by applications and functions, as well as its files and folders that occupy a lot, temporary files, etc.

In general, storage usage should have a blue bar indicating how full the disk is. When the bar turns red, you have a problem and you need to start passing files to other drives or directly delete them.

Using this feature can help you figure out what to remove or pass to other units, but there are a few things you don’t have to touch. For example, if you go to “Applications and Features”, you should not uninstall Microsoft Visual C ++ Redistibutables. It seems that they are not important because you do not use them, but different programs depend on them to work properly. And if you go to «Others», you shouldn’t touch the ones with AMD, Nvidia or Intel, since it is software for all the components of your system to work correctly.

In general, if you don’t know something, you better not uninstall or remove it.

In this same section, you can also activate the function called “Storage Sensor”, which automatically deletes files and other junk files when they are not needed.

The saturation in the storage device is another of the most common causes that slow down the computer. By managing it correctly, you will be able to increase the speed of your PC.

5. Set power options

By default, Windows 10 uses a balanced power usage plan that can sometimes affect performance. The balanced plan keeps your CPU speed down when not in use, and puts key components into their respective power saving modes at times of low demand.

You can speed things up by opening Control Panel, going to the Windows Start menu, and then typing “Control Panel” directly. Once inside the control panel, select “Power Options”. Finally, click on “Change plan settings” and select the “High performance” option.

6. Turn off background updates

You can disable Windows Update and other Windows background download features. If not configured, these processes can reduce the performance of your connection, as well as that of your computer.

For example, you can configure Windows 10 not to download large updates while connected to a Wi-Fi connection. You can also prevent some applications from pinging servers, which can help improve the performance of background processes.

To do this, go back to “Settings” and then to · Network and Internet “->” Wi-Fi “or” Ethernet “.

7. Consider updating some components to increase the speed of your PC

There are other reasons that can slow down your PC. Maybe a Windows 10 update has given an error, or that some malware is slowing down the system. But these processes can be more tedious to troubleshoot. However, you can take a look at their respective links to delve into those aspects.

At the same time, of course there are some other things you could do to improve the speed of your computer, such as disabling certain animations and visual effects in Windows 10, or defragmenting your hard drive (when it is not an SSD), etc. . But if that were the case then it really means you do need a hardware upgrade.

So if these changes do not show a noticeable change in the performance of your computer, then it is time to consider an update, such as going from an HDD to an SSD or increasing the RAM more if you have less than 8GB.

