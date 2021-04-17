Increase in inquiries from parents about the size of their children’s penis

A father holds his little boy (Photo: Annie Otzen via Getty Images)

The Institut Marquès de Catalunya has carried out several studies that demonstrate the relationship between environmental toxins and an increase in the poor quality of sperm in Spain. However, the andrology service of this Barcelona center has detected an increase in inquiries from parents concerned for another reason. The size of your children’s penis.

The hypothetical link between the presence of toxic chemicals and the reduced size of the reproductive organ of children is the cause of the increase in parental concern registered by the Institut Marquès. However, in our country there is still no evidence that relates the size of the penis or certain deformations of the genitals with environmental pollution.

There is research in this line in the United States, where it is pointed out that phthalates could cause different types of genital malformations. One of the possible effects that environmental pollution could cause, according to these American publications, is the reduction of the size of the penis.

Technicians from the laboratory of the Institut Marquès, in Barcelona (Photo: Institut Marqués / Europa Press)

Difference between small penis and micropenis

A boy’s penis at birth should measure around 3.5 cm (between 3.1 and 3.9 cm). Micropenis is referred to when it is less than 2.6 cm, although it should not be confused with the false micropenis or pseudomicropenis – a penis buried in the pubic fat, a webbed penis or a penis trapped inside the scrotum.

Until the boy is eleven years old, the length of his penis has very little variation. From the age of twelve, when pubertal changes begin, the penis doubles in length; the lower and upper limits of normality are multiplied by four. Size should be assessed according to bone age and not by chronological age.

