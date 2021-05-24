Increase in bookings at Spanish hotels in April, but still far from pre-COVID levels

hello.com

Daily horoscope: discover what the stars have in store for you this Monday, May 24

The astral movements of this Monday are influenced, above all, by the retrograde movement of Saturn. This means that, although fortune is on the side of the zodiac signs, they will also have to seek their doses of luck. ARIES (March 21 – April 20) Who doesn’t enjoy a drama? We all understand that life in general is a roller coaster of emotions. One day you feel on the crest of the wave and the next, suddenly, not anymore. It is also true that to know what joy is we must first know sadness. Or what do you think? Coaches often say it, and they talk to us about ‘detaching’ ourselves from these types of extremes in order to ensure that the downturns do not affect us so much. This Monday remember what really matters. TAURUS (April 21 – May 21) Vital people often think that if you are always waiting for life to give you lemons, in the end, you will find them. On the contrary, pessimists are always praying to find problems before they arise, so they are constantly seeing the bad side of things. And finally, we would have the most realistic people who are constantly trying to figure out that there is nothing that masquerades as something else, since, from their point of view, many deceptions are made today. However, the only thing we can count on today is logic. Since Saturn accommodates itself in its retrograde motion, the stars tell you that you do what your intuition says and that way you will not fail. GEMINI (May 22 – June 22) When we feel good, we see everything rosy. However, many often say that overconfidence can lead us to make big mistakes. After all, it seems that risks are more likely not to detect when we always expect the best in life. It is true that if we feel insecure, the results do not stand out for being magnificent either. I wonder if this state of mind would really serve to make big decisions. This Monday Saturn is in retrograde motion, which means that you should not get carried away by all those fears that make you lose faith in yourself. CANCER (June 23 – July 23) There are many children’s songs that, when you become an older person, lose their meaning. One of them is the one that spoke of the wheels of a bus. The truth is that we could not consider it as a great educational material either. He simply tells the children that if the vehicle is not stopped, its wheels will constantly turn. Even so, it is true that in circumstances as strange as the current ones, recognizing even the most obvious can give us a dose of security. This Monday, have no doubt that, indeed, the world will continue to turn. Soon the eclipse of the supermoon will arrive so you can find yourself (finally) with normality. LEO (July 24 – August 23) Our universe is full of things that are beyond logic. And also people. To begin with, the mere fact of considering that we are always right and we never lose our minds. But wait, don’t panic. I am not saying that today you are going to lose your ability to analyze. We are all affected by the same astral movements and I trust that we know that the stars influence us all. Given that today Saturn starts a retrograde movement, it is best that today you are aware that no one is really aware of what is happening. In this way, you can make a complicated decision in an easier way. VIRGO (August 24 – September 23) When it comes to matters of fortune, the rich often say that luck did not come to them, but they went for it. The truth is that, deep down, it seems totally true. In order for fortune to really be on our side, in addition to that ‘divine’ factor, we have to strive for it. It is a formula in which all the ingredients are needed. Despite everything, I must also confess that chance also plays an important role. Therefore, at the beginning of this week, the stars tell you that you should start working for it, without losing sight that the supermoon eclipse will come soon, so you should not dismiss the idea that, perhaps, luck will return. to see you. LIBRA (September 24 – October 23) If we are not convinced with a certain television space, it is enough that we take control to change to a different one. However, I wonder if we should act like that with the news as well. That is, if a certain piece of news does not convince us, could we ignore it? Would it be okay to turn a deaf ear when someone is telling us about it? It seems that lately you have decided to ignore something that is a real challenge for you, but if you put your full attention, you will realize whether or not you should leave it behind. SCORPIO (October 24 – November 22) In the end, when we leave the earth for good, what will be written in our epitaphs? On many occasions I wonder if these are a reflection of all the worries and fears that we have had in our life. If they will attest to all that we have suffered … Of course not. They are not things that are decisive in our passage through here. The true meaning of life is to try to be happy and have love. If you trust your intuition, you will see that there is a good chance that today is one of those memorable days. SAGITTARIUS (November 23 – December 21) We have two options: either to be subject to fortune or not to be, but the truth is that we are all suffering the same here. At the end of the day, things happen to all of us that are beyond our control, we have our fears or we have fallen into situations that, in theory, did not correspond to us. How they have happened really does not matter. They all have a common denominator, which could be changed with a great deal of effort. There is going to be a supermoon eclipse soon, so you will be able to see what your life will be like if you finally decide to go for it. CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 20) Sometimes the best way to decide something very relevant is to try to pretend that we don’t care. I know that right now you are thinking that what I am telling you does not make sense, especially for you, that you are a Capricorn who stands out for making decisions based on pure logic. However, this Monday I want you to ask yourself if this really benefits you or if in the end you are dragging a myriad of responsibilities that do not correspond to you. Now that your ruling planet is in retrograde, it is time for you to bring about a change that will have a positive impact for you … and for the rest. AQUARIUS (January 21 – February 19) Many times we do not really know that we are going through a very complicated and dark stretch until a person reminds us. At the beginning of our journey, we thought that we were embarking on a great adventure and that, in the end, a much greater reward would await us. That is why we had chosen that route. However, there are times when everything suddenly becomes cloudy and we can no longer take a step back. This Monday you will be able to count on a bright and real light to which you can go. PISCES (February 20 – March 20) Do your relatives know who you really are? And do you really know them? We all wonder how we can maintain, on the one hand, our personal side, and on the other, the image we give to the rest. However, I believe that this duality has been a part of all of us since we are born. It is nothing negative. Everything is up for debate today. You will realize that this Monday luck is on your side. 