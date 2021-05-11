Inconsolable, Belinda remembers being loved on May 10 | Instagram

Last Monday, May 10, a joyous date for many became a day full of nostalgia and sadness, as it was for the singer Belinda, who through tears moved all her followers by sharing a series of stories in which she remembered a very loved loved one.

Granny from Belinda, who just left 3 months ago was the reason why the “pop star“He shed some tears remembering her with a great message in which he expressed how much he misses her.

Today is a difficult day for me. I miss you a lot, grandma, I miss your voice, your smile, your arms, your witticisms and I miss even your scolding. Happy day to you too wherever you are my queen, wrote the singer.

Although the Spanish woman celebrated with her mother the special date in which she also filled her with gifts, the one that triumphed as “La Voz Kids coach“2021 could not help but remember with great longing another of his loved ones, his grandmother.

It should be remembered that Mrs. Juana Moreno, lost her life last February at the age of 88, which for “Beli” would represent a very difficult moment to overcome until now, as it is for her mother who also shared a memory with Mrs. Juana when she was still alive.

She was the actress herself of a new Netflix series, “Welcome to Eden”, which moved everyone with two of her stories in which with great longing she dedicated a few beautiful words to the “woman of her life” to tell her how much she misses her .

A large number of images and videos flooded the Instagram account of the “Light without gravity” interpreter who recalled all the moments they lived together as well as the memories she has of her.

In another of her stories, Belinda Peregrín Schüll would break the hearts of her followers by being very nostalgic and shedding some tears when she remembered the being that filled her with so much joy and love.

It was her mother who also dedicated a few words to the most important woman in her life without forgetting that in the midst of this celebration she could no longer hug her or pamper her as she would have liked.

Oh mom how I miss her … My first mother’s day without you … I miss you a lot, wrote Belinda Schüll, mother of the artist naturalized in Mexico.

Undoubtedly the matriarch was a person very loved and spoiled by daughter and granddaughter, and her departure has been a constant regret until now for Belinda and her own mother.

It was Christian Nodal’s girlfriend who initially refused to accept that her grandmother, friend and “reason for being” had left. The interpreter herself would share a message on social networks where she shared with her fans the great sadness that invaded her when she lost her grandmother.

I feel the greatest pain: The woman of my life has just left, my inspiration, my reason for being, my everything! Granny, I love you madly!

In the midst of a moving farewell, the Mexican model and artist said goodbye to the great woman and companion who would have made their lives so happy and whom she promised she would never forget.

And you will always be in my heart and in my mind, I don’t know how to overcome this, “the famous one posted on her Instagram stories.

Mrs. Juana was in a hospital in Madrid where she was accompanied by her daughter (the singer’s mother and Ignacio Peregrín) her health was reported to be delicate, as confirmed by the mother of the star of music and entertainment.

Through her Instagram account Belinda Schüll, daughter of Mrs. Juana Moreno asked for prayers for her condition

In the midst of so much pain that we are living in the world, my mother is in very delicate health. I ask you for a prayer of healing for her, wrote Belinda Peregrín Schüll’s mother, in her Instagram stories.

Unfortunately, the lady could not overcome the health condition that afflicted her since, in addition to her advanced age, she suffered from respiratory problems.