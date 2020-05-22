Failure to complete the Premier League and English Premier League season because of the Covid-19 pandemic would be considered a “national shame”, said Leeds United Chief Executive Angus Kinnear.

Professional football has been suspended since mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, but the Premier League plans to restart the season next month, while the Championship (2nd division) will vote next week to decide how to end the season.

The German Bundesliga was resumed last weekend without fans, while other major European leagues plan to restart their campaigns, and Kinnear said it was time for the English leagues to come up with solutions.

“England had some of the best sports scientists and football administrators in the world. The time has come for us to stop idealizing challenges and start delivering solutions,” wrote Kinnear in the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“It would be a national shame if Bundesliga, La Liga or Serie A managed to complete safely and the first and fifth major leagues in the world could not follow suit if the context remained comparable.”

Premier League clubs started training sessions with small groups this week, with a view to a possible return to normal “contact” training next week.

Leeds leads the league in the second division.

