Income lost due to closing soccer fields is estimated at 98 million

05/20/2021 at 1:58 PM CEST

The Covid has not left anyone unscathed. The local economy of Spanish cities with football teams in first or seconda has stopped earning more than 98 million euros for the close of fields to the viewers. A rule that the pandemic has forced.

The figure is provided a study by sports forecast guide PitchInvasion, that has crossed the average prices of accommodation, daily expenses per person, stadium capacity, attendance percentages and places for visiting fans.

The same study specifies that to those 98 million we must add the 63 more that have stopped being admitted for overnight stays and almost 35 million in hospitality and commerce.

The cities most affected by the lack of travelers from other communities to the soccer fields are Madrid -with 17.43 million losses, Barcelona -with 12.91-, Seville -with 10.82- and Valencia -with 7.35-. All of them with at least two teams in the First and / or Second Division.