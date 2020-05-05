Taxpayers may request from this Tuesday, May 5,the Plan “We call you” of the Tax Agency, so that the agency calls them and can prepare their statements of theIncome 2019, for which the telephone service has been reinforced. For its part, finally it will not be possiblerequest an appointment for face-to-face care, whose possibility or not will be decided based on the recommendations of the health authorities, as they have indicated to Europa Press in sources of the AEAT.

In this way, taxpayers who want the Tax Agency to call them toprepare the income statement, you can make your request for an appointment from this Tuesday on the Internet, through the ‘app’ or on the phones 901 22 33 44 – 91 553 00 71 (personal attention) or 901 12 12 24 – 91 535 73 26 (automatic service) , until June 29, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday to Friday.

The AEAT, which has reinforced telephone service, will start calling from this Thursday, May 7, and taking into account the current situation derived from Covid-19, it will try to do it “as soon as possible”, without being able to confirm the day and time, to make and present the Income statement 2019.

For this, it will be necessary to provide the reference number, for which you must have the DNI / NIE, its date of validity, issue or support number andbox 505 of the 2018 Income. In addition, the documentation that must be prepared for when the call is received is that referring to income from work, income from movable capital, capital gains and losses subject to withholding or payment on account except funds if the basis of retention in article 97.2 or Capital gains and losses without transmission (except subsidies for economic activities).

It will also be necessaryhave the documentation readyon imputation of the real estate income regime, income from real estate capital with the limit of 1 rented real estate and 1 rental contract, income from business activities in modules (with their subsidies) and all previous income derived from the income attribution regime.

Likewise, the declaration will be made this way in the cases ofdeductiondue to double international taxation, exempt income with progressiveness, regularization of the floor clause, compensation of pending items from previous years and rectifications and complementary of the year.

For taxpayers with a traditional face-to-face assistance profile(up to two rentals, up to two activities in modules, capital gains or losses derived from up to two transmissions), the assistance service will be provided during the month of June, as reported by the AEAT.

Strengthening telephone service

The agency has highlighted that it is going to carry out a “great reinforcement” for the preparation of declarations by telephone, in order to reach taxpayers who usually require attention in offices, subjecting any decision on the start andthe format of the face-to-face attention in the Income Campaign in the AEAT offices to the conditions that are constantly changing the health circumstances.

The director general of the AEAT, Jesús Gascón, already advanced two weeks ago that he was working to have a“heavily reinforced” phone service, through the ‘We Call You’ Plan, prioritizing personalized telephone attention.

The initial calendar of the 2019 Income Campaign contemplatedthe start of face-to-face requests from this Tuesday, May 5also, to begin with the attention in offices from May 13, although sources of the AEAT have indicated to Europa Press that the possibility or not of face-to-face attention and when it is a question that will be analyzed based on the conditions that are established by the health authorities.

Meanwhile, the AEAT has reinforced telephone service and the same sources indicate that ehe phone number for questions is working well, in parallel to the e-mail launched to resolve doubts in case of saturation, although the main doubts that taxpayers are moving by phone are not related to Income.

The Tax Agencythere has been a notable increase in the filing of returnsand in the volume of returns, after having maintained the campaign calendar between April 1 and June 30 in order to start the returns soon, which has been taking place since April 3.

In the cases ofdeclarations with the result of direct debitin account the campaign will conclude previously, on June 25. However, if you choose to domicile only the second term, it may be carried out until June 30.

June 29 will be the last day to request an appointment for telephone or office assistance and one day later, on June 30, the period for filing the returns will end, thus concluding the 2019 Income and Heritage Campaign.

Furthermore, ltaxpayers may divide, without interest or surcharge, the amount of the tax debt resulting from your declaration of Personal Income Tax, in two parts: the first, 60% of its amount, at the time of filing the declaration, and the second, 40% remaining, until November 5, 2020, inclusive.

In total, the AEAT expects that this year’s campaign will have 21.03 million declarations, representing an increase of 1.6% (335,000 more), of which 17.54 million will be individual (+3.2 %) and 3.49 million combined (-5.6%).

Of the more than 20 million declarations, 14.56 million will give the right to return, 0.5% more, for an amount of 10,686 million euros, 1.5% less, while 5.51 million will result to enter, 3.1% more, for an amount of 12,798 million, 6.7% more.

