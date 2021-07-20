Inclusive pregnancies: these are the new emoji proposals for WhatsApp

Unicode version 14.0 will consider adding ‘inclusive pregnancies’ to the emoji list, in favor of the trans community.

In nature, motherhood is not binary. On the contrary, not only females get pregnant. Male seahorses carry young in their bellies, while alpha male gorillas take care of abandoned babies, and pairs of lesbian mothers develop among bonobos. The social roles are perceived differently among non-human species. Although it may be difficult for older generations, diversity is spreading into contemporary practices. In a spirit of extending diversity to the language of emojis, the inclusive pregnancies they could be part of the general collection.

Maternities beyond gender

In celebration of World Emoji Day, Emojipedia recently announced through its Twitter account a controversial proposal. In addition to a series of new ‘faces’ to the menu available, the platform plans to include the representation of pregnant men and pregnant people. In this way, under its premise of inclusion, you can promote diversity from the emojis we use on a daily basis.

Inclusive pregnancies they have generated friction in social networks. In the design, there are clear masculine characteristics in one of the characters, while the other pretends to be more neutral. According to the tweet, the idea is to recognize that “[…] pregnancy is possible for some transgender men and non-binary people“.

And it is true: those who have transitioned from one spectrum to the other, in some cases, retain their original biological characteristics. For this reason, they are still able to conceive, even though their gender identity does not represent traditional standards of femininity. Although the list is not yet final, there has already been extensive discussion about the validity of add these drawings to the options menu in Unicode.

Those who can conceive

Representation is important. Wittgenstein, the German philosopher of the Second World War, said that the language builds the universe. So too silence. Under this logic, the fact that motherhood was unthinkable for other identities – beyond the feminine – responds to the fact that it had never been enunciated. There were no words to think about that possibility, so there was no way to name it.

With the new terminologies that have opened up from queer theory, the landscape has expanded beyond gender. In this framework of thought, it is also possible to think of a father mother, a pregnant person and other variations on the same theme. Instead of reducing the identity of those who can conceive to that of a woman, the spectrum broadens.

Naturally, these discursive movements generate political and social tensions. Those who are not affiliated with this type of thinking could consider that it is only a question of provocations to the moral without foundation. Even reaching the extreme of considering it unnatural. Despite this, the language is a living device, which adapts to the social context in which it is used.

Recently proposed emoji designs seek to represent more types of pregnancies. Version 14.0 final, run by the Unicode consortium, will be announced at September this year. In addition to making gender representations more flexible, it also you can choose the skin color of the emoji pressing on it, as on other occasions. Just as oral and written language adapt, so do our representations of gender and motherhood.

