In Dr. Mario World We can use our mobiles to consult and thus eliminate each and every one of the multicolored bacteria that try to spread throughout the world of the most famous multi-employee plumber in the history of video games. Since these bacteria reproduce very quickly, the practice occasionally hires new doctors and, as announced through the game’s official Twitter account, two new doctors will soon join the team of available professionals. Do you want to know who are these new professionals who are so rebellious that they will put on the white coat too? Pay attention to the following lines to know each and every one of the details!

Dr. Lakitu and Dr. Torre Goomba put on the white coat in the Dr. Mario World office

In Dr. Mario World Doctors fight these fearsome multi-colored bacteria, and as all help is lacking, new doctors occasionally come to join the team of professionals. On this occasion, the characters that can also wear the white coat will be the Dr. Lakitu and Dr. Torre Goomba, who will be available in the game as doctors from April 27, 2020. However, more details about them, such as their special moves, have not yet been revealed, as each doctor in this game has unique characteristics.

In this way, we only have to wait a few more hours for these rebellious doctors to join Dr. Mario World in order to continue advancing in the levels that are part of this title. And you, have you downloaded this game on your mobile devices or are you one of those who cannot play it, either because it is not compatible with your devices or because you prefer to dedicate your free time to other titles or other platforms?

