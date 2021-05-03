Including tofu in your daily diet reduces the risk of heart disease

Nutrition is the hottest topic of the moment. Invites us to choose powerful foods that are a powerful ally to improve health and lose weightBased on this, the current trend invites us to consume products of plant origin that shine for their high content of nutrients and organic compounds. Interesting evidence has recently emerged about the medicinal benefits of soybeans and derivatives, especially in presentations such as tofu. It is considered the simplest way to consume soy, it is popularly known as soy cheese and it is an extraordinary alternative to animal protein. Among its greatest benefits is characterized by its benefits for lower LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol) levels, which in turn minimizes the risk of atherosclerosis and high blood pressure. Its power to protect cardiovascular health is related to its high content of isoflavones.

The method to make tofu is very simple, the soy milk is mixed with a coagulant and thanks to this it thickens. Then the soybean whey is removed and the remaining mass is pressed into solid blocks, which are very practical for human consumption and is a presentation that confers immense versatility.

What a serving of tofu a week can do for heart health:

Recently, researchers from Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston published the findings of a relevant study in Circulation, the renowned journal of the American Heart Association. The conclusion of the investigation was that when tofu is consumed at least once a week, it is a simple habit that seems to protect the heart. Among the most relevant data about the study, the scientists analyzed data from more than 200,000 people who participated in three previous large health and nutrition studies. At the beginning of the studies, all subjects were free of heart disease.

Thus, they verified that the weekly consumption of tofu, with special emphasis on more than once a week, presented an 18% lower risk of heart disease; compared to people who rarely ate tofu (less than once a month) The most important? The results are based on the analysis of a 25-year period, which makes their findings more robust. It is worth mentioning that according to the study, the consumption of soy milk did not have a significant effect on the cardiovascular system.

Women will benefit more from the protective effect of tofu:

As part of the more interesting findings, the researchers found that the protective effect of tofu on the cardiovascular system was particularly evident in women, in different stages of life; that is, both in young women before menopause, as in older women. In addition, the beneficial effect was greater in women who do not usually consume hormonal medications. Synthetic hormones may tend to override the heart-healthy properties of some foods. Also soy products are related to a positive effect on bone healthTherefore, the consumption of tofu is especially important for women at risk of osteoporosis.

Although there are no miracle foods or products, there are basic ones that it is simply essential to include in any balanced diet and tofu is one of them. In addition to creating a shield that makes us less prone to contracting certain diseases, it is an extraordinary alternative to substitute proteins of animal origin for proteins of vegetable origin. Tofu is, therefore, a highly recommended food that constitutes an excellent complement to a healthy, varied and healthy diet.

The author of the study, Dr. Qi Sun, of the TH Chan School of Public Health, Harverd University, confirmed the relevance of this type of food in the oriental diet. In many towns in China and Japan, whose traditional diet contains isoflavone-rich foods from tofu, it has been proven that they are a population with less heart disease than people who eat a lot of meat and few vegetables.

On the power of isoflavones:

The truth is that much of the cardiovascular potential of tofu is related to its content in substances called isoflavones, which are plant compounds with an effect similar to hormones. And that is why they are called phytoestrogens and according to research they play an important role in the proper functioning of the body. Isoflavones bind to the cell’s estrogen receptors and improve endothelial function, which is advantageous for the condition of the blood vessels.

There is also recent research in which isoflavones have been found to have a very positive effect on the intestinal microbiota, influencing metabolic functioning and this is related to cardiovascular health.

The good news is that although tofu and tempeh are considered the star foods of isoflavones, since in only 100 grams of tofu we will get 30 mg. There are other great alternatives such as edamames, chickpeas, pistachios, peanuts and other nuts, seeds and legumes also contain isoflavones.

