Little by little the measures taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 have been decreasing in various parts of the world, which is good news for the entertainment world as there are some productions that will restart their work in Vancouver.

The Canadian city is one step closer to resuming film and television production amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In accordance with Covid-19 restart guidelines from the CreativeBC of the British Columbia government, the film industry can now restart production.

Although the order by the Canadian state is already a fact, there are still a few steps left before the series, such as ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Supernatural’, and more can start recording again.

Last week, the British Columbia workplace safety authority, WorkSafeBC published health and safety protocols for the film industry.

Noting that employers should develop Covid-19 safety plans to reduce the risk of disease transmission.

“Employers should involve frontline workers, joint health and safety committees, and supervisors in identifying protocols for their workplace. They do not need a formal plan to start operating, but are expected to develop it. while protecting the safety of their workers, “British Columbia authorities said.

Productions that will restart their work in Vancouver include series like ‘Riverdale’, ‘The Flash’, ‘Supergirl’ and ‘Batwoman’.

For the moment, the border between the United States and Canada is closed, with very few exceptions, including essential workers, until June 21 and that closure extends until June 30 for other countries.

Film and television productions around the world closed at the beginning of the year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which led to the shortening of various series.